Lumbee Games dive in

PEMBROKE — Oscar Roverato yelled into his bullhorn imploring for added encouragement from those in the grandstands that watched groups of young swimmers competing for Lumbee Games medals at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on Monday.
For the first-year UNCP swimming coach, it was his first experience with the annual games and he mentioned how he enjoyed the competitive, yet friendly environment.
A total of 35 participants consisting of kids as young as 6 to middle-aged adults took their turns in the regulation size pool, jockeying for gold, silver and bronze in front of friends and family.
Of those 35, the majority were from Roverato’s Fayetteville-based fast-swim team that is composed of girls and boys of all ages. Though he was thankful for those in the local area that joined the event, he feels more activities at the facility can help the community increase it’s swimming participation.
“Drowning is the second leading cause of death for (children) 14 years and younger in the United States. In an area like this where not many pools are available, you have such a big number of kids who don’t know how to swim,” he said.
“So to give the opportunity to have a university like this with a pool, can also help save lives, which is the No. 1 priority for us as coaches. We just have a really good team culture…with all the guys and the girls, too.”
Roverato says he is currently trying to develop a year-round program at UNCP for kids that extends beyond summer. His intentions are to speak with various schools throughout Robeson County offer access to the university pool and his tutorial classes.
“It’s a life skill that helps a lot of kids in this community,” said Roverato.
One of the standouts of Monday’s event was Brandon Chhoeung, who is a member of Roverato’s fast-swim team. The rising junior at Pine Forest High took gold in the 15-and-over freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and butterfly races.
“I thought it was a very good experience and the pool and the facilities were very nice,” said Chhoeung.
Roverato acknowledged the raw talent from the local community and says the athletes in the county can rival the competitive nature of his youth group given the right opportunities.
Monday’s meets were the second event of a week-long celebration of competitions that started with wrestling this past Saturday. Up next, the doubles tennis tournament is set for Wednesday while the 3-on-3 basketball tourney on Friday serves as the conclusion to the games.
