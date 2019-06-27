Western Carolina camp breed competition

Roberts Roberts Harrington Harrington Oxendine Oxendine Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Caleb Oxendine forces Fairmont’s Cam Harrington to the ground during Western Carolina University’s recruitment camp on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls’ Caleb Oxendine forces Fairmont’s Cam Harrington to the ground during Western Carolina University’s recruitment camp on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Fairmont’s Kadeem Leonard maneuvers through a drill during Western Carolina University’s recruitment camp at Terry Sanford on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian Fairmont’s Kadeem Leonard maneuvers through a drill during Western Carolina University’s recruitment camp at Terry Sanford on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls defensive lineman Ethan Roberts turns the corner during a pass-rushing session at West Carolina University’s recruitment camp on Wednesday. Donnell Coley| The Robesonian St. Pauls defensive lineman Ethan Roberts turns the corner during a pass-rushing session at West Carolina University’s recruitment camp on Wednesday.

FAYETTEVILLE — Competition.

A word not often used to describe offseason workouts.

But to the dozens of football players in attendance for Western Carolina University’s recruitment camp hosted by Terry Sanford High School on Wednesday, there isn’t a more appropriate noun.

Among the pack of college hopefuls from local area schools were 10 Robeson County student-athletes representing St. Pauls and Fairmont.

Nothing epitomized the art of competition more than St. Pauls inside lineman Caleb Oxendine’s matchup with Fairmont defensive end Cam Harrington, who had just blown by a tackle from Terry Sanford a few reps before.

Harrington lined up across from Oxendine and immediately attempted a quick spin move. But Oxendine countered with an equally quick hand maneuver that sent Harrington spiraling out of control and landing on his back.

For Oxendine, the one-on-one breakdowns in front of fellow high school peers were the highlight of the 2 and 1/2-hour camp, while also serving as a precursor to when the teams face off in the fall.

“I like the competition there because you can see what everyone is working with. You can see what your competitors have and you can learn from that during the offseason,” he said.

Harrington also acknowledged the importance of moments like these throughout the day, mentioning how vital hustling and finishing drills were.

“Always be competitive. Always try to one-up the person that’s across from you and never lose your matchup,” Harrington added.

Having been to a number of similar camps at Division I schools and recently receiving a scholarship offer from Davidson, Harrington felt “a lot” better about this showcase not only personally, but as a unit.

The rising senior says his other five Golden Tornadoes teammates came in more prepared and as a result, improved their performance.

Two of those companions were outside linebackers Kadeem Leonard and Collen Taylor, who will join Harrington to help form the front seven this season. As underclassmen, both Leonard and Taylor say though they made mistakes in early stages of drills, the WCU coaches were impressed with how quickly they adjusted on the next rep.

On the other side of the ball, rising seniors Ben Morgan and Jawon Scott look to anchor the Fairmont offensive line alongside incoming freshman Isaiah Worley. All three took turns trying to fight off some of the most talented pass rushers in the region with mixed results.

One rusher that most linemen in the camp had trouble containing was St. Pauls’ Ethan Roberts, who at 6-foot-1, 250 pounds provides an imposing counterpart to Oxendine’s 6-foot-1, 265-pound frame. The rising junior raised eyebrows with his uncanny combination of brute strength and agile feet.

He hopes the impressive camp will translate into the next couple of months heading into what he calls his most important year.

“This camp is to get me better and more exposure. I’m just trying to stay on my grind and get more experience in,” he said.

Oxendine has similar thoughts about what possibilities he created with his performance.

“I thought I did great. I had a few O-line coaches tell me I did pretty good. I just need to work on a few things I know, and I just got to get better each day,” he said.

Joining the offensive line tandem were St. Pauls skills players Marqueise Coleman Waltay Jackson.

Coleman is no stranger to working out in front of scouts at the next level, having already participated in college camps this past spring. The county’s leading rusher from a year ago says he benefited from drills that emphasized speed and agility, while also relishing the opportunity to take part in a pass-catching session.

As a rapidly improving receiver, Jackson mentioned how hustling and fighting for the ball were his top priorities in his third such camp. Jackson solidified the confident tone felt by the 10 county players that went toe-to-toe with athletes from 3A and 4A leagues.

“I love competing with different people…through drills and all that. I feel like I did great,” he said.

By Donnell Coley Staff writer

