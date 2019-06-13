Field announced for the fifth-annual Battle of the Carolinas football jamboree

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The field for the fifth annual Battle of the Carolinas football jamboree on Aug. 12 was announced earlier this week.

The event will be held at Lumberton’s Alton Brooks Stadium, with four Robeson County teams in the field this year.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with Fairmont taking on cross-border rival Lake View. Purnell Swett takes on East Bladen at 6 p.m., with Red Springs and Latta after that at 7 p.m. For the third year in a row, Scotland will face off with Dillon at 8 p.m., and host Lumberton finishes off the night with the 9 p.m. contest against Marion.

Each game will be played using the full 100-yard field, with each scrimmage lasting two quarters. Each school receives 100 tickets at a discounted rate of $5. Tickets for the event will also be made available for $7 at the gate the night of the event. All proceeds for the discounted tickets go to the participating schools and a split of the gate receipts up to $500.

Aug. 13 is set as the rain date for the event.

