United claims multiple titles

CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker said she is optimistic about the return of high school sports this school year, but on a conference call with media Friday afternoon she did address that there are a lot of moving parts in a situation that no one is in control of.

The NCHSAA announced Thursday that all athletic games, skill development and practices will be canceled from midnight on Saturday to April 6, including the state basketball championships that Lumberton High School was slated to compete in on Saturday, due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The decision came within the course of 48 hours, Tucker said, after college and professional sports leagues announced the cancellation and postponements of their activities.

“Yesterday’s events and the decisions we made were certainly uncharted territory for the sports world and the NCHSAA was no exception that that regard. The decision we took to postpone the state basketball championships was not something we took lightly. It only came after we felt like we exhausted all other options,” Tucker said.

“It is always a delicate balancing act, particularly with unknowns like COVID-19, and it is our belief that the decision was made in the best interests of our student-athletes, coaches and schools across our state. He hope that we are able to return to action soon.”

The sudden stop of the spring sports season came within a week or two of action starting in the state, and the 16 basketball teams across the state preparing for the state championships now are idling without any availability to practice for a game that may or may not happen.

Tucker did say that, after so quick an announcement to postpone all NCHSAA activities, setting a calendar for the rest of the school year is still a ways off.

“We will use next week to look at the calendar and keep one eye always peeled to the latest news here in the state and across the country,” she said. “We will be looking at the calendar and playing the ‘what if’ games. What if we are able to start back on April 6, and what if we are not able to start back on April 6. What is the is the latest we believe we could to get competition in so we could lead to a state championship. We don’t have any idea is at this moment.”

That April 6 return date is something that Tucker said is a target point, but by no means is a concrete return for high school athletics as the COVID-19 situation could worsen. If that date were met, it could further complicate the scheduling the final months of the school year.

“That April 6 date is in Jell-O. It’s really as fluid as this situation is that we are dealing with. We just needed to have a focus point,” Tucker said. “We certainly aware that between midnight tonight and April 6 that many contests that won’t be played. It’s probably inconceivable that with all the contests we missed would be made up if we start back then.”

The situation is nothing new to the NCHSAA after multiple hurricanes within the last five years have forced the association to bend scheduling and playoff requirements for football and other fall sports in the past.

“We’ve done this before as you remember when we have had hurricanes,” Tucker said. “When we’ve had situations where teams were unable to play, then we would have to make adjustments on the tail end of the season to recognize that games weren’t played and plan going forward.”

If the situation were to turn for the worse and the basketball state championships were to be go uncontested, Tucker said it will remain to be seen how the championships would be handled with 16 teams that could conceivably be co-champions for their classifications.

“There is obviously the idea that we would say they both are co-champions. But I think it would be something that we would want to discuss with our Board of Directors because have precedent about teams getting out of the regional and not being able to compete in the state championship,” Tucker said.

“At this point, I’m not absolutely sure I could say that they would be crowned co-champions. Obviously, that’s what everybody would like us to do. It’s worthy of some serious discussion.”

If the decision was made to have the basketball championship games played, and a venue it set for the games, Tucker said the proper preparation time would be given to those teams to lead into the championship games.

The likelihood of no springs sports is there as well, and that’s where Tucker’s optimism comes in.

“I always like to lean toward the positive so I’m going to be hopeful and prayerful that by the time we get to April 6 as we get closer and closer that this situation will be different, and we will be able to resume spring sports” she said. “Clearly it’s out there. It’s in the minds of everybody.

“It is not something we can say emphatically today that we know spring sports is closed.”

Jonathan Bym Sports editor