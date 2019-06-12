United claims multiple titles

By: Staff report
Courtesy Photo The Robeson United 10th-grade team poses after placing second in the NTBA state championship tournament in Rocky Mount.
Courtesy Photo The Robeson United 8th-grade team celebrates after winning the NTBA state championship title in Rocky Mount on Sunday.

ROCKY MOUNT — The Robeson United basketball program enjoyed a successful run through a couple of tournaments over the past two weekends, sending teams to the National Travel Basketball Association state championships, the Southern Coast Showcase and the Battle at the Beach.

At the NTBA, the 8th-grade team coached by Juwan Addison and Nick Cummings won the championship, enduring seven games in two days.

Members of the 8th-grade roster include: Trevion Lewis; Jacob Hammonds; Greyson Singletary; Tyreke Thompson; Devon Jacobs; Daniel Hunt; Tyrus Morris; Nick Bullard; Walker Chavis; Malachi Cade; Landon Cummings; Cobe Oxendine; AJ Stephens; Josh Sanderson; Jamerl Brockington and Ayden Cummings.

The 10th-grade team coached by Hollis McNeil and assisted by Sam McIntyre secured a runner-up finish after falling by two points in the championship game.

Members of the 10th-grade squad include: Jadarion Chatman; Charlie Miller; Tazarie Butler; Jacob Britt; Malachi Page; Jaylen Killens; Nolan Locklear; Chandler McNeil; Dewayne McCormick and Zeke Grooms.

In Wilmington’s Southern Coast Showcase, coach John Smith led the varsity team to an undefeated weekend, claiming the title.

The varsity team includes: Saquan Singletary; Cedrick Smith; Dazon Ellerby; Charles Gross; Darriante Parker; Valentino Cruz; Jamel Alford; Thomas Simms; Tyrese Pittman and Joshua Duran.

On May 26, Robeson United competed at the United States Basketball Association’s Battle at the Beach in Wilmington. The 10th-grade team went undefeated over the course of two days to win the title and the 9th-grade group, led by McIntyre, finished second.

Members of the 9th-grade team include: Jaylen Killens; Jamerl Brockington; Cobe Oxendine; Jakota Locklear; Angel Bowie; Davonte Smith; Cameron McIntyre and Cameron Sweat.

“We are really starting to make a name for ourselves on several circuits. Folks know about Robeson United and that our kids are going to be a tough fight if they beat us,” McIntyre said. “Our goal is to give our kids maximum exposure; whether it’s through camps, tournaments or through skill development. We just want them to be successful.”

