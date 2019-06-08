From the Fringe

Locklear records an ace

William Locklear, who is 76 years young, had his first-ever hole-in-one on May 31 while playing in the Robeson County Church and Community Center’s golf tournament at Pinecrest Country Club. He knocked in a 5-wood from 140 yards on No. 10, and Dexter Jones, D.J. Jones and Tim Locklear were there to see it.

Fairmont’s week in review

Jason Rice shot his best career round firing a one under par 71.

Tommy Lowry and James Smith won this week’s senior shootout with a five-shot victory over Johnny Hunt and Mike Smith. James Humphrey and Tommy Belch won the second flight, followed by Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones who took second place. Jerry Long, Knocky Thorndyke and Tommy Lowry, twice, were closest to the pin winners.

The next senior shootout will be played on Tuesday, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The next Thursday evening scramble tournament will be played this Thursday, with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person, captain’s choice format with an entry fee of $15 for members and $20 for non-members. A meal will be served after play. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 for more information and to sign up.

Top rounds posted this week include: Drew Schuett 67; Donald Barnes 70; Jack Thompson 70; Donald Arnette 71; Tommy Davis 71; Dennis Andrews 71; Joe Marks 72; Mitch Grier 72; Barry Leonard 73; Atlas Warrick 73; Eddie Butler 73; Carlisle Bryant 74; James Cox 74; James Thompson 75; Aaron Maynor 75; Mike Gandley 75; Clifton Rich 76; Daniel Leonard 76; Barry Madera 76; Ricky Hamilton 76; Tim Moore 76; John Stanley 76; Matt Lassiter 79; Rick Baxley 79.

Royce McNeill memorial tournament date set

The seventh-annual Royce McNeill memorial golf tournament is set for June 28 at Pinecrest Country Club. The proceeds from the tournament benefit scholarships at UNCP for the women’s baskeball and women’s golf programs, while also going toward Purnell Swett athletics.

The cost for a four-person team is $240, with hole sponorships available for $100. Registration for the four-person, captain’s choice tournament is Noon, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Checks can be made payable to Royce McNeill Golf Tournament and mailed to Ronnie Chavis at P.O. Box 2288, Pembroke, N.C., 28372. For more information, contact Chavis at 910-521-8924.

