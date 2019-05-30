Locklear wins SunTrust graduate scholarship

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — Women’s basketball’s Avery Locklear was named the 2019 recipient of the SunTrust Foundation Minority Graduate Scholarship on Tuesday evening at the Peach Belt Conference’s annual awards dinner in Hilton Head, South Carolina. It is the seventh time in as many years that a student-athlete from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has been presented with the scholarship.
A four-year starter for the Braves, Locklear played in 108 career games (89 starts) and averaged 6.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists over her notable collegiate career. A three-time member of the PBC Presidential Honor Roll and the PBC All-Academic Team, she also took home the league’s coveted Elite 15 award following her sophomore and junior campaigns.
Locklear was presented with the Mike and Amy Wood Foundation Graduate Scholarship in early March. That scholarship, which is given to one men’s and one women’s PBC basketball player, provides financial assistance to a basketball student-athlete who will either be starting or has already begun graduate studies.
The Landis native, who also was crowned UNCP’s Most Outstanding Senior earlier this month, was also the only PBC student-athlete to be named to the 2018-19 Google Cloud Academic All-District Women’s Basketball Team which recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.
UNCP wins connecting communities award for third time
HILTON HEAD, S.C. — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke was named the winner of the 2019 SunTrust Foundation Connecting Communities Award at the Peach Belt Conference’s annual awards dinner in Hilton Head on Tuesday evening. UNCP received the honor for its American Indian Heritage Day which was held in conjunction with the football team’s home contest with Mars Hill on Nov. 3.
With Tuesday’s announcement, UNCP becomes the first school to win the honor for a third time. The Braves previously picked up the award following the 2013-14 and 2016-17 athletic seasons.
Lumbee Tribe-inspired alternate jerseys were created for the event and unveiled to the Lumbee Tribal Council to a standing ovation. The jerseys were later featured on ESPN Sportscenter’s ‘Gear Up’ feature. The game-worn jerseys were later auctioned off with proceeds creating a scholarship for Native Americans to attend UNCP. Replica t-shirts were also sold to help support the scholarship.
All performers during pregame, in-game and halftime performances represented not only the Lumbee Tribe, but of all the various tribes throughout the United States. Representatives from The Museum of the Southeast American Indian (located on campus) occupied a table on the concourse of the stadium and displayed artifacts, as well as educational material.
The game began with the Lumbee Tribe Chairman, as well a representative carrying the Tribe’s sacred Eagle Staff, participating in the coin toss. Lumbee Tribe ambassadors sang the national anthem dressed in tribal regalia and a group from the Tribe performed on Native American tribal drums and were joined by several representatives performing a tribal dance in the tunnel entrance prior to the team’s run out.
At halftime, ambassadors from Lumbee Tribe, in cadence to a drum and chant performance, showcased various styles of dance from across the region. Members of the Lumbee Tribal Council were honored on the field during the third quarter break with representatives from each district in surrounding communities taking part.