NC Pride wrestling club multiplying in size and accolades

By: By Jonathan Bym - Sports editor
Jonathan Bym | The Robesonian Youth wrestlers that are a part of the NC Pride wrestling club go through drills at a training. In the second year of existence, the program has tripled in size and has posted major victories at state and national tournaments.

LUMBERTON — With a new home and a rise in the success of local high school wrestling, the NC Pride youth club wrestling program is finding success on the state an national level as a fledgling program.

In its second year, the program has nearly tripled in size and finished up a fruitful competitive season that closed in March.

While competing in 24 events the USA Wrestling, AAU Wrestling and NCWAY circuits, NC Pride finished the year with six state champions, four state runner-ups, six third-place finishers and three fourth-place finishers. The program also produced four All-American wrestlers at the youth levels.

“It’s outstanding for such a young program,” NC Pride coach and manager John Buck said. “Last year we were fifth in states and only brought 11 kids. The team that took fourth brought about 24 and every team from third to first took from 20 to 35 kids. For us to bring that and take fifth is pretty good.”

That success, along with being visible in the community has helped the organization multiply.

“Wrestling in the area has been growing,” Buck said. “We’ve gone from one or two placers (in high school) to multiple state runner-ups in one year. Now it is like an expectation.”

Buck, along with coaches Blaze Shade and Nicky Barnes have used their coaching knowledge to help develop the next generation of wrestlers to come through the area. Shade was a three-time All-American and two-time national runner-up at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“You can’t get better than that. We have an All-American training our kids,” Buck said. “We have kids from Fayetteville come over here because we have that caliber of coach right there with them.”

Barnes also wrestled at UNCP before coaching the wrestling program at Purnell Swett to recent success at the state level.

The mission of the program has focused to the elementary and the middle school aged groups for growth on and off the mat, but the presence of high school wrestling training has helped the coaching staff as well.

“For us to do that, we have to be able to work with the local high schools and bringing them in is a key part of that,” Buck said. “When we open up the middle school practice, you will see two or three high school wrestlers getting mat time, and that’s something they hadn’t done before.”

Jonathan Bym can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jonathan_Bym.

