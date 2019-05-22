Charity wrestling fundraiser for Purnell Swett set for June 1

May 22, 2019 robesonian Sports 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — Purnell Swett High School, in connection with Wrestling With Purpose (WWP), will host the“Rumble for the Rams” wrestling exhibition on June 1, with proceeds going to the school’s athletic department.

WWP, a faith-based professional wrestling organization that specializes in fundraising events, will showcase some of its top fighters in the light, middle and heavyweight championship bouts in addition to tag team and triple crown championship matches.

Local talent, including Chief Red Thunder, Sam Dial and Purnell Swett teacher and PA announcer Wyvis Oxendine Jr., will also join the festivities.

Adults pay $10, while senior citizens, and children ages 5-13 are charged $5 at the door. Toddlers aged four and under are admitted free of charge.

The preshow event, featuring musical artists “Rob Cole” and “Chosen Generation” starts at 6:30 p.m. Bell time for the start of the exhibitions is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

For more information, call 910-734-6720.

