Home Special Sections 2023 Planner Special Sections 2023 Planner November 26, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print https://fliphtml5.com/bxbne/maoj RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lumberton Chamber 11/26/22 Seasons Winter Discover Robeson County View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 49.7 ° F 51.9 ° 44 ° 71 % 1mph 0 % Sat 61 ° Sun 73 ° Mon 65 ° Tue 62 ° Wed 64 ° Editor's Picks 1 person injured in Walmart shooting Lions launch Loflin-Walker Christmas Fund drive Empty Stocking Fund kicks off with largest goal ever Local COVID metrics show improvement ahead of expected post-holiday surge Robeson County commissioners vote to relocate Confederate monument Load more