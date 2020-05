Over the past couple of weeks, Robeson County Public Library staff has been gradually transitioning back into our buildings. While we are excited to be back and ready to provide services to our patrons again, we understand that these are still difficult times. Staff has to learn new routines and what will be our new norm in the library world for the foreseeable future. Rest assured, we are working hard to get our buildings reopened and we look forward to the day we can greet all of you walking through our doors.

[…]