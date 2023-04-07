To the Editor:

As I sit and think about the Special Olympics event that I had the pleasure to assist in as a volunteer on yesterday. I realize how much of an honor it was to be able to interact and spend the day with such special athletes.

I also realize how we are all in this community together and if we choose not to support all of our citizens, especially those who are physically challenged and those who rely on others to survive then we would miss out on an abundance of joy and love. It makes me really appreciate the outpouring of love that I witnessed on yesterday at the special Olympics at the UNCP football complex in Pembroke.

I am so proud of the many volunteers who assisted and especially the hundreds of student athletes that participated in the games. I say to them. You are all so amazing and I was blown away with how well you all performed and competed to the best of your abilities. We are all so proud of each and every one of you and we celebrate you all.

Thank you to Mrs. Kelly Blue, County Administrator and to Mrs. Wendy Chavis, Director of Parks and recreation for such and outstanding event. Your team did an amazing job in making sure all of the athletes felt safe and had a wonderful day. The photos below show some of the fun that was had by all. Please sign me up for next year in advance.

Mayor Robert McDougald

Rowland