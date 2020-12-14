Congressman’s election claim ‘shameful’

To the editor,
According to the Bill of Complaint #150 filed with the U.S. Supreme Court on Dec. 10, 2020, Congressman Dan Bishop (our local representative) believes that there were unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election, and he believes that his belief is shared by millions of his constituents.
Well, I need Republican Congressman Dan Bishop to know that I, as a citizen of Robeson County do not share his belief and fully support the work of the members of our Robeson County Board of Elections. Director Bledsoe, Senior Deputy of Elections Carmona, Deputy of Elections Patterson as well as all of the members of the Board of Elections, Mr. Townsend, Ms. Melvin, Mr. Moody, Ms. Thompson and Mr. Shooter did an exemplary job running the elections in November.
These individuals made sure that every vote was counted and that every vote was legitimate. For him to cast a shadow of doubt on the integrity of these individuals is shameful. For him pretend that he is representing me with his shameful complaint is abhorrent. I suggest that Congressman Bishop stop maligning the good citizens of Robeson County, citizens of all North Carolina Counties and the members of all boards of election in all the states of the United States of America.
Jef Lambdin,
Lumberton