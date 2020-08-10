Child care workers deserve access to insurance

To the editor,

Robeson County is among the poorest in our state. This is no secret.

What we often do not consider are the many different effects of our low income. One of the most important and unappreciated groups of low-income workers are child care providers, who make up part of the backbone of our communities. They are identified as essential workers for good reason. Without them, parents could not work and our children will be less prepared for school.

In Robeson County, the child care rate of pay is substantially lower than counties of similar size. Though their pay is wildly disparate to their counterparts in neighboring counties, these providers are still held to the same educational standards. Even sadder is the fact that child care providers often do not have health insurance and many do not make enough money to qualify for the federal health-care exchange. This is one of the many reasons Medicaid expansion is so important.

As parents go back to work, these educators are expected to perform their best while having limited or no access to health care if they fall ill. Most have no access to regular checkups and benefits those with health insurance take for granted.

Medical care is on all of our minds during this current pandemic, but it has been on the minds of child care professionals a lot longer due to the fact that they have been without health insurance for many, many years. We drop our children off and expect they be given the best care, now it’s time for us to expect the best care for those who care for our children. With an upcoming election, please join me in keeping this issue in front of our elected officials and potential elected officials. Support Medicaid expansion for working people like our child care professionals.

Tim Little

Lumberton