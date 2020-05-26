Sen. Tillis plays public for fools

To the editor,

Reading Sen. Tillis’ guest column in the May 16-17 edition of The Robesonian reminded me of Macbeth’s words: “..full of sound and fury. Signifying nothing.”

Tillis’ get tough on China talk is based on misrepresented facts and stupendously flawed economics. He is more concerned with shielding President Trump’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic response.

Joining Tillis, Trump is blaming everybody including the World Health Organization, President Obama and governors who are making the hard decisions. Oddly, Tillis never mentions Trump’s name in his column.

However, the president received warnings about the pandemic in early January from his own intelligence community and health officials. Trump routinely dismisses “intelligence” and science, so, he stuck his head in the sand and publically dismissed the gathering storm.

Who can forget his now famous words: “It’s going to disappear;” “We have it totally under control;” “We have a tremendous relationship with China..;” “We’re talking about a much smaller range of deaths than from the flu” (March 2); “It’s very mild” (March 4); “I’m not concerned at all (March 7);” “It will go away. Just stay calm (March 10).”

Critical weeks and months passed, and Trump did nothing to prepare the nation’s health systems. Trump’s bungling mirrored the Chinese, and his delayed response came after their delay.

The Chinese had their own denial problems that were amplified by an authoritarian state. In their defense, they faced the unknown virus with a completely blank slate, and we did not.

Tillis advocates lawsuits and sanctions that would turn the clock back to the Cold War (his words). As the pandemic-induced recession grips us, starting a trade war with dueling sanctions would make the recovery slower or sink the economy into depression.

Those familiar with Shakespeare know the quote from Macbeth begins with: “Told by and idiot..”

Tillis is no idiot, but he is attempting to play us for fools. Oh, he is running for re-election too.

Scott Bigelow

Lumberton