How Democrats win NC Senate races

Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated; it satisfies the soul and frustrates the intellect. It is at the same time rewarding and maddening – and it is without a doubt the greatest game mankind has ever invented.

– Arnold Palmer.

It was more years ago than I care to share that a buddy and I were playing golf and the following conversation took place.

Buddy: “I got an idea on how to solve the crime problem, but it’s not going to be popular with the public.”

Me, skeptical: “OK. Tell me more.”

Buddy: “We need to build golf courses beside prisons, give the inmates some clubs and introduce them to the game.”

Me: “And that solves the crime problem how?”

Buddy: “When the inmates get out of prison, they will be so busy practicing they won’t have time to commit mayhem.”

This might be the weirdest part: Being well acquainted with golf’s addictive nature, it made sense to me.

I have always believed golf to be the greatest game, and that argument was fortified Sunday when 50-year-old Phil Mickelson won the PGA, his sixth major title, by defeating the strongest field that a golf major offers, with many of the best bets half is age. He managed this by, in his words, “working a little bit harder” not only on the physical aspects of the game, but the mental as well, keeping his focus for four rounds and a day’s worth of hours. That is not an easy task carrying 30 years of professional golf tread and using a stick to squeeze a 1.68-inch diameter sphere into a 4.25-inch wide hole while playing on sand dunes and in a wind tunnel.

It was a win for the aged, one that rivals Ben Hogan’s 1950 U.S. Open title, Jack Nicklaus’ 1986 Masters championship, and Tiger Woods’ 2019 Masters triumph in popularity as well as unlikeliness.

Golf’s willingness to bend a bit to age isn’t all that elevates it above other sports. Golf is, unquestionably, the hardest game to play well. Most of us as a child could shoot a basketball a little bit, hit a baseball a little bit, or catch a football a little bit because they all involve physical moves that are instinctive. Not so with golf, which does reward athleticism, power, speed, flexibility and timing, but whose movements have not evolved from when homo sapiens relied on those skills to hunt down prey in order to eat.

All great athletes are not good golfers, but almost all great golfers are good athletes — at least when defined somewhat narrowly as hand-eye coordination. Ask Charles Barkley. Those PGA players you watch on the weekends were point guards in basketball, shortstops in baseball and quarterbacks in football before deciding to focus on golf.

The game is social, which I like, but can be enjoyed alone. It is played outside on visually appealing landscapes, perhaps on a mountain or tucked snugly by an ocean, under the soothing sun hopefully, but for the fanatical can be played in the cold, rain and wind as well. Although the venue might be the same, the conditions are never precisely replicated, making that day’s test different from what yesterday’s was and tomorrow’s will be. Variety is one of life’s spices.

The best thing about golf, however, is the life lessons that can be learned chasing a little white ball for four miles, typically longer as most zigzag their way around.

As Mickelson demonstrated, golf rewards hard work, but that effort cannot be banked, and must be sustained as quality golf is fleeting, even for the most accomplished. No one plays golf well, but some have shorter stretches of playing golf poorly.

What other sport demands integrity and allows its participants to self-police? If you have watched more than a pinch of golf on television, you have likely seen a player summon an official and self-assess a penalty. Can you imagine an offensive lineman telling a ref he held, a pitcher telling the umpire he purposely scuffed the baseball, or a basketball defender telling the referee he got the shooter on the elbow? Yet that is precisely what happens in golf. All the time.

The innate unfairness of golf mimics life as well. A perfectly struck tee shot can settle in a sandy divot, while a poorly struck bunker shot might crash into the pin and plummet into the hole. There simply are no guarantees, but that doesn’t deter the insatiable pursuit of perfection. In fact, it ensures it.

I believe this and firmly: If all our children teed it up at a young age we would be raising a generation that would be less resistant to hard work and more prepared for the vagaries that life presents. Do yourself, your child and everyone else a favor and introduce him or her to the game, which can be enjoyed for a lifetime.

The best I have not saved for last, but it’s still pretty good. What other game does the participant actually perform a bit better with just the right number of cold beers, but can play hardly at all if one too many is consumed? It’s yet another sweet spot that the game of golf dangles.