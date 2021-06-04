Robeson County needs nonpartisan representation in Congress

Rep. Charles Graham Guest columnist

Recent votes in the U.S. Congress reveal that rural counties do not have representation that is in tune with the needs of the people. Robeson County and other rural counties are not receiving the full benefits or getting the returns we so desperately need at this time from our Congressional representation. Congressman Dan Bishop either does not get it or does not care, and as with the attempted insurrection on Jan. 6, he continues to play partisan politics, sticking with the party line in hopes that our citizens will forget about his stance against democracy.

Robeson County is one of the most culturally diverse counties in the state and nation. Like many Robesonians, I am proud to call Robeson County home. We cannot overlook the fact that we do live in a tier one county, with certain disadvantages to an urban county. We need a representative who realizes these facts and puts partisan politics aside to stand up for his constituents.

A prime example is the American Recovery Act of 2021, which Congressman Bishop and the Republican caucus voted against. As we recover from COVID-19, this appropriation has already had a tremendous economic impact, infusing $750 million for internet access in North Carolina, particularly to rural counties like ours. This appropriation will give greater access to homes who wish to have internet access, which will also have a tremendous impact on business, health care and equal educational opportunities for our children. We’re already seeing it’s impact. Just this week the jobs report showed a higher-than-expected increase in jobs, and a rapidly declining unemployment rate.

Congressman Bishop and other Republicans in Congress voted against the American Recover Act for partisan reasons, throwing Robeson and other rural counties under the bus. I realize south Charlotte, where Mr. Bishop lives, has many amenities and has no problem with access to health care, internet and economic opportunity. But we need someone — immediately — who will help the people of rural North Carolina.

Many more opportunities will be put forward in Congress for our citizens, the question remains, will the congressman stand with us?

Rep. Charles Graham, a Democrat, is the District 47 representative in the North Carolina House of Representatives. District 47 covers part of Robeson County.