Jim Bryan, a doctor for Allan Gurganus

Well, that sucked.

I could end with that because I am not sure that 2020 can be better characterized even with an unlimited word count, but I am paid a little bit to write this column, and The Robesonian might argue it didn’t get its money’s worth with a three-word effort.

I will do as we all did during 2020, at least those of us who survived it, and soldier on with this column, which is not flowing freely but has been hard, like the last 366 days. (Yep, the suckiest of all years just had to have an extra day.)

In a year when a pandemic and presidential election divided this nation, hopefully not hopelessly, that 2020 sucked should be something that we can clasp hands on and shout in harmony — not fodder for another debate.

2021 can only get better, can’t it? It will, but first we must give it some time.

I see two things that can heal us as a nation, a vaccine that will make it safe one day to again venture outside the house, and the swearing-in of a new president that will allow us to turn a page that badly needs turning.

This country, by the way, has not been divided for four years, but has been for 12. I blame the people, not the presidents, so that should anger just about everyone.

New Year’s, of course, is a time for resolutions, which have always come easily for me as I recognize there is a menu of things that need attention. I am not adept at keeping resolutions, so instead of making a new list, I just recycle the old one. 2021’s will have an addendum.

The end of 2020, whose final day was appropriately cold, wet and dreary, begs for something poignant. Not sure I am up to the task but I will do my best.

What 2020 has allowed me to see with 20-20 vision is an abundance of We vs. Me and Me vs. We, and a scarcity of Us.

I am not alone in having grown weary of being lectured daily on the need to wear a mask, social distance and wash my hands, and advised that doing so not only protects myself, but others as well. It was, we were told in different doses of condescension, a civic duty.

I grew tired also of the rhetorical responses wrapped in the flag and delivered in different doses of defiance, that not wearing a mask, not social distancing and not diligently washing hands was an expression of our liberty.

I have now angered everyone twice.

On Wednesday night, as I struggled to write this column in my head with what posed as the Cotton Bowl on television, I had this question as a Florida Gators team that had been decimated by a game-changing trend in college football — “opt outs” — got routed by the Oklahoma Sooners: What are the Florida football players who sat the game out thinking as their teammates are being humiliated on national TV?

I might be having a very similar thought tonight as my depleted Tar Heels take on Texas A&M in the Orange Bowl, an event I have literally waited on my entire life but now is not likely to be a fair fight.

I know what I hope those players were thinking, but not sure that they are: That they have failed their teammates and themselves.

Not me. Not the fans. Not the university, which provided them an opportunity. Not even their coaches. Their teammates and themselves.

You can’t spell team without an M and an E.

As we enter 2020, we would do well to think less about Me and We and to give a bit more consideration to Us. Talk less, but listen more. Understand that everyone’s reality isn’t the same. Don’t assign malintent each time someone dares to offer a dissenting opinion. Be generous, and understanding.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it should be that we are all in this together.

That is my addition to my list of resolutions. I hope it sticks.