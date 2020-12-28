Lower taxes attract key leaders

This is being written on Christmas Eve and, barring a Christmas miracle such as the sun poking out and 60-plus degrees to allow for some golf, this Christmas is most likely going to be ranked No. 64th best of all my Christmases in all of my life.

So, for those who don’t know I am 19,481 days old, that would be No. 1 on my Crappy Christmases list.

I share that information not for sympathy although — if I may use a little literary license and slightly modify a witticism shared once by George Constanza of “Seinfeld” fame — sympathy is underrated.

The reason, as you probably have guessed, is that for the first time in forever I will not be with any members of my family for Christmas, including my 86-year-old parents who are amazingly healthy for that age, have not lost a step when it comes to mental acuity and are living independently. So even during these dark days, I can count myself twice blessed — but we all know that the number of times we will be able to gather as a complete family for Christmas or Thanksgiving, which was also canceled in 2020, is shrinking.

Nor will I be seeing my three siblings or any of their families. These were hard decisions made after some thought, but are just another casualty that we have become too accepting of during the days of COVID.

Life, as it once was, has been suspended, and because time marches relentlessly forward, what has been lost simply cannot be reclaimed. Memories lost are that forever.

We also as a family did not share presents this year, and instead did what we have tended to do with more frequency in recent years, and that is to make donations to a worthy cause in honor of each other. Several were made in my name to the Empty Stocking Fund, which this year raised enough money to check all of the children off the list, so one more thing to celebrate.

I share all this not because I think most of you care, but because I know I am not alone. Families around the country are foregoing their usual Christmas activities because we have been encouraged to do so by our government as a way to counter the spread of the COVID, which is, as promised, spreading more rapidly and surely as people retreat inside their homes, which is where this disease most easily jumps from one person to another.

While the prediction of a cold-weather COVID spike has been spot on, I am waiting for another prediction to be fulfilled, that the rampant wearing of masks and conscientious social distancing will inhibit the spread. I went to a box store on Wednesday and counted more than 100 people, and all were wearing masks and keeping a proper distance from one another.

Every. Single. One. And this in a county of people who don’t easily fall in line.

I am not questioning the need to wear masks, social distance, and keeping those hands cleansed. So please do so. Hell, a mask is my best look. I am just ready for the dividend that was promised to be cashed.

The emotion that I most detest has never been sadness, but is instead melancholy. At least when a person is sad that person feels alive, but melancholy is altogether different and has the capacity to overwhelm, especially when the days are short, the nights are long, and weather is wintery. A blanket of snow would surely help my mood, but the next one could be another decade.

Now if you are worried about me, don’t be. I pride myself on being able to soldier on, and take some comfort that “hump day” — when days flip from getting shorter to getting longer — is five days in the good direction. There is much to look forward to, but don’t kid yourself: 2021 when it arrives will not change much — at least in the short term — other than the day’s date.

I doubt this column brightened your day, so I apologize for being Donnie Downer during the jolliest of holidays. But I know there are lots of folks struggling during these times when suicides, substance abuse, domestic abuse, depression and other maladies are thriving, yet are never included in the COVID calculus.

I think those who are struggling need to know they are not alone. The sun will eventually shine again. It always does.