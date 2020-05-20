COVID-19 is straining our ailing rural health systems

This no-sports-to-watch-on-TV world that we have been plunged into started off well enough, but lately it sucks.

As timing had it, one of the first casualties of The Rona was March Madness, which was canceled pretty quickly, just one of the early dominoes. So there was no office pool, during which everyone puts in a couple of dollars, predicts the winners of 65 games, and watches as your hopes for the big jackpot rise or fall on the backs of teams you had never heard of a week prior.

I typically used my status as the best-paid person in the newsroom to flood the pool with as many permutations as possible that didn’t include Dook (sic) winning the NCAA title as a way to further redistribute the wealth from the poor to my bank account. Sometimes if I won the $60 or $70 in the pool, I would buy each staff member a doughnut. That’s the kind of person I am.

It got a lot cheaper as the years went on as there were fewer and fewer staff for whom to buy a doughnut. The jackpot also went down accordingly.

This year, for reasons I can’t even explain, I didn’t miss March Madness as much, nor my yearly windfall. I will give you between 14 and 19 guesses as to why.

But I have missed a whole lot of sports in the interim, and they are now presented somewhat in the order of the pain associated with their absence — the PGA Tour, and specifically The Masters, the NBA playoffs, NASCAR, heck, even horse racing.

But the biggest pain has been no Major League baseball. And as someone who began rooting for the Atlanta Braves in 1969, I know about baseball-related pain.

I miss the games, but I miss as much or more my participation in fantasy baseball and the Ashpole League, which is based in Fairmont. If my memory is clear, and there is a decent chance it is not, I was asked to join the league back in 1990, when I was managing editor of The Robesonian.

An old friend who was not yet either, we will call him DL, called and suggested The Robesonian do a story on a fantasy baseball league that included him and about 10 more or so of Fairmont’s finest. I agreed, but soon got a call that they were worried that the IRS might read the story, and someone would face prosecution for not paying taxes on their winnings. Not sure what the statue of limits is on that.

Instead I was invited to join and did. Since then, and we will use round numbers, I am thinking I have funnelled about $8,000 into the Fairmont economy, passing tobacco as one of its leading industries. I have cashed one check, having come in second a single time, but I can’t even remember the decade.

Now you might conclude from this that I am not very good at fantasy baseball, but I have another theory. I am convinced that I am a victim of collusion. The winner and other top finishers each year invariably live in Fairmont, and I have become convinced that there are sweetheart deals, probably featuring kickbacks, that occur as needed at a local coffee shop.

Despite all of this, I have missed agonizing over my team’s slow descent in the standings, but never to as far as last place, which DL has refused to relinquish. Now that is a friend.

So baseball, which has more moving parts than any other sport, is now on stuck in the on-deck circle, and my attention is turning to the fall and football. I love the NFL, but I really love college football and my Tar Heels.

While expressing optimism about the upcoming season on Zoom, my nephew pointed out that this was a recurring theme, saying, “Uncle Donnie, you always think UNC is going to win every football game.”

I came back cleverly with, “So?”

But this time even Las Vegas agrees with my enduring pre-season optimism, projecting the over-under number of wins by UNC at 8.5. Those casinos didn’t get built by Vegas being on the wrong side of the wager.

But lingering are the questions of whether there will even be a season, and if so, when will it start and how many games will be played. I can tell you this: If they are played, I will be inside Kenan Stadium.

If going to a football game gives me The Rona, and the worst should happen and it kills me, so be it. There are worse things than death. Add life without sports to the list.

