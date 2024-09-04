THEY SAID IT

“Downtown Pembroke is a thriving place, more and more people are moving to the area and as it continues to grow, it was only fitting that Robeson Community College grow with it.”

Patricia Locklear, director of Robeson Community College’s branch — the A.S. Thomas Center in downtown Pembroke.

***

“I was looking at universities for the greatest master’s programs and had a couple of choices, including returning to N.C. State. But when I discovered the accelerated program at UNCP and the fact that I could finish my MBA in under a year 100% online, I knew it was the one!”

Messiah Williams, a UNCP student who earned four associate degrees by the age of 14. Find his story HERE.

***

“Get ready for an increased presence of deputies and other law enforcement officers as we will operate with a zero tolerance for speeding in school zones, and passing stopped school buses. Please allow for a little more time in your travels as you adjust to the increased traffic.”

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins talking about the start of the new school year. Find the full story HERE.

***

Ugly, hateful, antisemitic protest in NYC yesterday. American citizens are still being held hostage by Hamas. One American was executed, yet Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are doing nothing! We need a President who demands the release of ALL our hostages. #BringThemAllHome

U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson R-NC in a post on X (@RepRichHudson) about protests in New York City.

***

North Carolina has the best workforce in the nation. The hardworking people across our state help our economy grow and move our state forward. Happy Labor Day!

Gov. Roy Cooper in a Labor Day post on X (@NC_Governor)