Greg Cummings will continue to serve as the mayor of Pembroke, despite objections from political rival Allen Dial, who accuses Cummings of tampering with the election.

In question are 19 votes that Allen Dial says were not counted, a claim Cummings challenged, saying some people who cast ballots were not eligible to vote — including the homeless voters living in a small tent city on property owned by Dial.

On that note, Allen Dial makes no apologies for getting more voters to the polls. This ongoing feud sparks a question on the ability of those without permanent residences — the homeless – to participate in elections.

A report published in the July 10 Robesonian stated that “unhoused people are allowed to register to vote in all 50 states as long as they complete a voter registration form and return it to the county board of elections office. Under North Carolina law, residents who do not have a permanent address are encouraged to add the name of a shelter or the location where they normally sleep.”

That rule falls to the local board of elections, which has not yet questioned the viability of voters in this case.

The final say in the back-and-forth squabble falls to the Robeson County Board of Elections, which ruled earlier this week that Cummings will remain mayor — at least for time being.

Cumming’s attorney voiced what Pembroke voters have known for a long time, “There has never been an election between these two men that has not had some irregularity,” he said, pointing to the history between the two men that puts “The integrity of the electoral system in question in Robeson County.”

We agree, and we support the Board of Elections’ decision to support Cummings as mayor until all appeals have been resolved.

While we applaud Dial for his passion to serve the residents of Pembroke, we would call for a higher level of decorum in the best interest of the voters of Pembroke. And, more legal action may or may not change the decision by the Robeson County Board of Elections, but it will no doubt further exacerbate the frustration felt by voters.