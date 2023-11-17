I was saddened the other day to see on Facebook that a local restaurant had hung a “Going out of business” sign on its front door.

I am not going to identify the restaurant as I saw that news on Facebook, and I heard on Facebook you cannot believe everything you read on Facebook. You see the conundrum?

Plus, perhaps the outpouring of support I saw from the public on Facebook will generate a rush of business and the sign can be stashed back in a closet.

Sad, but not because it was a restaurant I had patronized regularly and looked forward to visiting again and often. I had only eaten there once and had not returned because the food, which like the service was excellent, is at odds with my desire to live a long time.

I had a tinge of guilt for not having better supported local people trying to make a go in a tough business, who were watching a bank account being slowly drained while chasing what is a lifelong dream. I think we should all work a bit harder to support locally owned businesses and our neighbors, no matter what industry they are in.

In my defense, I do not eat out often, working through lunch five days a week, and I typically will cook my own dinner except on rare special occasions, and I mean rare. I do have a standing lunch date on Fridays when I find myself outnumbered by N.C. State fans. College football, mysteriously, had not been an agenda item until about three weeks ago when it suddenly escaped the banned-topics list.

Wonder why.

I suppose it says nothing good about my life that I look forward to Fridays at about 9:30 a.m. when the group texts start dinging on my cell phone and I find out with whom I will be dining as well as what I will be eating. We have a rotation of about five restaurants, all but one of them locally owned, but that one has fallen out of the lineup in recent weeks because of poor service.

The issue, as with many local restaurants and businesses, is that particular restaurant is always short-staffed because so many young folks who once wanted to work for date money no longer do. The other popular sign at local restaurants is “Help wanted” but that is another column.

I do not mind 90-minute lunches, as the only thing delayed is my afternoon nap. But the folks I eat with need to get back to work to count money and boss people around.

I was invited to join this group of the rich and powerful about two decades ago because at that time I was editor of this newspaper and checked one of those two boxes. Now I am neither rich nor powerful, but my weekly invitation has not been pulled so I passed the audition. I am the answer to the question of who does not belong at that table as a big-time drag on the average net worth.

The talk on Friday almost always begins and ends with politics, local of course, but state and national as well. Then we will work in some college athletics, and I am sure Texas A&M’s decision to pay Jimbo Fisher $77 million not to coach the football team will be on this week’s agenda.

The stock market, golf, Interstate 95 construction, and real estate development are all go-to topics.

I will recommend that this week that we gather at that restaurant that is about to close. I checked Facebook, and it said it is still open.

So, there is a chance.

Reach Donnie Dopuglas by email at [email protected].