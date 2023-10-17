THEY SAID IT

“After many months of negotiation with my house counterparts, we have crafted another monumental budget for the citizens of Robeson County. This budget includes pay raises for all teachers, state employees, law enforcement agencies as well as decreased individual personal income taxes. By the year 2027, all personal income taxes will be reduced to 2.49%.”

N.C. Sen. Danny Earl Britt Jr., talking about how the new state budget will benefit Robeson County residents.

***

“Let us pray that this conflict does not expand beyond where it already is. Leadership of Hamas have called for “global jihad,” for folks to visit violence and terror on their neighbors around the world and in particular for Jews and Christians around the world to be targeted. Let us pray that this does not happen, and that if it does, we respond in wisdom and justice.”

S. Carter McNeese, a Contributing columnist for The Robesonian, who lives in Fairmont.

***

“This is the first new building (like a school facility) we have built in over 40 years for this district. This is going to be our first complete from-the-ground-up project. We want this to be a state-of-the art building for everyone across the state to come and look at.

Bobby Locklear, the assistant superintendent of Auxiliary Services at Public Schools of Robeson County, talking about the planned Robeson Career and Technology Education Center, Planetarium and Science Center.

***

“The board is pleased, but the fair is more than attendance numbers. It’s about community. We are thrilled that over 3,000 children and youth participated in the Special Needs Day, more than 1,100 senior adults came to the fairgrounds for the Senior Citizens Day activities. And we were excited to be part of a canned food drive that collected nearly 3,500 cans for those in need within our community.”

Tim Taylor, president of the Robeson Regional Agricultural Fair, talking about the 2023 fair.

***

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to strengthen our economic partnership with companies in Japan. We hope to announce more good news for the people and economy of North Carolina in the weeks and months to come.”

NC Gov. Roy Cooper, talking about his economic trip to Japan during the last week.