I knew from an early age that one day, I’d be the primary caregiver for my little sister.

Katie turns 50 this week, a milestone for someone with Down syndrome.

When my father died in 2007, Katie’s care fell to my mother; and when she passed away in 2011, Katie’s care became the responsibility of me, my older sister and my younger brother.

Over the years, as our families grew, my siblings and I shared the responsibility, bringing Katie into our homes and making her a part of our families.

For the last 10 years or so, my wife and I have become Katie’s primary caregivers. Actually, I should qualify that by saying that my wife has become her primary caregiver.

Like autism, someone born with Down syndrome falls somewhere on a scale defined by low functioning to high functioning. Katie is somewhere in the middle.

She dresses herself and fixes her own breakfast. She needs a little coaching when taking a shower, but otherwise cares for herself.

Katie isn’t real vocal, which is sometimes frustrating, so a couple of years ago, my wife started teaching Katie to sign — American Sign Language (ASL). Like a child learning to read, it has opened up a new world for both Katie and our family.

Katie loves getting mail. She especially loves to read the envelopes and then hand deliver letters, bills, packages, whatever to my wife and I. When a package arrives, it’s like Christmas morning for her. It doesn’t matter what’s in the box; she just enjoys opening things, consequently we have to be on guard when Christmas does roll around. If we’re not watching closely, any wrapped gift marked “Don’t Open Before Christmas” will be opened as soon as she sees it under the tree.

She’s awesome that way. She abhors a mess or anything out of place; cupboard doors must be closed, caps must be on milk bottles, all seatbelts must be fastened when she’s riding with anyone. When we back out of our driveway, she says “back, back, back, back …”

And she loves music. By that I mean she really loves music. It moves her.

A few years ago, the band Sheppard came out with a song and music video titled “Geronimo.” If I’m in another room of our home and the song comes on Katie’s TV, I immediately know…because the whole house shakes. It’s just Katie jumping up and down to the song, “Bombs away, Bombs away.”

And watching her dance along with Taylor Swift or Beyonce is pure joy. I’ll tell you what, though; if you want a real treat that will keep you smiling all day long, pull up M.C. Hammer’s “Can’t Touch This” or Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” and try to keep up with Katie. You can’t.

How many 50-year-olds do you know that can dance to “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars (Mark Ronson) or “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls or “Get This Party Started” by Pink.

If you’d like to get a feel for some of Katie’s faves, here’s a link to her “Dance Mix” on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3NZFqyZ.

I’m not sure why she loves music so much, but I’ve always supposed that it has something to do with her extra chromosome.

That’s what sets Downs kids apart. You and I, and most people, are born with 46 chromosomes.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “chromosomes are small ‘packages’ of genes in the body. They determine how a baby’s body forms and functions as it grows during pregnancy and after birth. Typically, a baby is born with 46 chromosomes. Babies with Down syndrome have an extra copy of one of these chromosomes, chromosome 21.”

That extra chromosome is Katie’s super power.

It makes her more caring, more loving, more innocent and free of all guile. She likes meeting new people and learning their names; I think it’s something inherent about trisomy 21.

Having her as a part of our family has helped teach us to be more caring and loving in our home and in dealing with others.

Katie and I usually go get lunch together on Saturday’s. Her favorite place is McDonald’s, but we mix it up once in a while. Sometimes we see people we know, while we’re out. That’s a real treat for Katie. So if you’re ever out for lunch at Burger King or Wendy’s or more likely, McDonald’s, feel free to introduce yourself and say hello.

As her big brother, I’ve enjoyed having her around for the last 50 years.

Happy birthday, Katie.

David Kennard, who has learned to love Big Macs, is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].