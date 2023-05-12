I get asked often what the best part is of writing a weekly column, but seldom does anyone ask what the worst or the hardest part is.

The hardest, which you will realize any second now, is producing a topic. The worst, as many might believe, is not having to file it before my Friday noon deadline; I am a creature of habit, and I lived my life on deadline for 36 years, so that is easy as pie.

I offer that on faith as I have never made a pie.

The worst part, at least for me, is having to have a photograph attached at the top of the column. That does not need much explanation, but I got some space to fill.

A lady friend once told me, “Donnie, you need a better photo to go with your column.” I told her, “I know, but the photo is supposed to be of me.”

Vanity has never plagued me.

That said, the photo that is attached to this column is probably the best one ever attached to my column, and that includes the one I used in the mid-1980s when I was a budding sportswriter with a head full of hair that, unbeknownst to me, was plotting an escape.

The photo works for three reasons. Firstly, it was taken on the fly at Happenings on Elm, and the co-owner of that fine restaurant, Phillip Wallwork, has been cropped out. Secondly, I got about a two-day growth of facial hair, which unattended would look like a two-day growth after a few more days, but the two-day growth works this time. Thirdly, the photo is cleverly cropped with the top of my head, the shiny part, absent.

Also, it is a tad out of focus.

I have been at various stages of balding for about 40 years, although I think I have reached the stage of – here is some irony – full bloom. My hair no longer is turning loose but is now turning gray.

I will say that being a mostly bald 65-year-old is a much better gig than being a balding 28-year-old on the prowl at Pecker’s, which with wisdom, are the only advantages of my advanced age that come to mind. Oh, and playing the senior tees.

I do not think anyone I do not call Mom has ever called me handsome; cutie was the best I could muster back in the day. But I do think the diminished expectations of being old have worked to my advantage.

Does anyone remember when being bald was the new sexy? I did not think so; it was a moment in time, but brief. I never thought it would have shelf life.

At the risk of playing the victim game, why is it OK to make fun of bald people? I guess folks like Don Rickles, George Costanza and Larry David gave permission to the rest of the world to make fun of bald people with their self-deprecating humor as it relates to baldness.

They made millions of that shtick, but people like me pick up the tab.

We are not supposed to make fun of fat people. People who stutter. Dumb people. Ugly people. Short people. OK, maybe short people.

But we bald folks are fair game.

Word tells me I am at 573 words, so I need to put a cap on this.

In an hour, I am getting a haircut, which will take me 10 minutes and cost me $20, compared with 30 minutes and $5 back in the day. That makes no sense.

I plan to tell Ron I want to go with something different. When he asks what I got on my mind, I will tell him to leave it thick on top.

