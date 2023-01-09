THEY SAID IT

“I have spent my entire public health career under Mr. Smith’s Leadership. This is true for many of our staff. There is no replacing Mr. Smith. Our staff of 135, when combined, could never come close to filling his shoes. As Interim, I will strive to utilize all that I have learned from Mr. Smith’s leadership and continue to guide our public health department in all efforts to improve the health and well-being of our residents. Together, we will build upon the solid foundation Mr. Smith built for us.”

Melissa Packer, interim director of the Robeson County Health Department, talking about the passing of Bill Smith, who died suddenly on Dec. 27, at the age of 73.

***

“It’s been a calm weather, unusual as far as temperature, which concerns me.”

Stephanie Chavis, director of Robeson County Emergency Management, talking about the mostly mild weather Robeson County residents have seen so far this winter.

***

“There’s more data that has to be driven to get some of this fine-tuning of the rate structure we’re trying to get at. This is the kind of data that we need collectively to make the decision.”

Pembroke Town Councilman Channing Jones talking about a planned water rate study.

***

“The most important part of teaching for me is making sure that my students understand the value of their education.

Jolen Lowry, a first-year educator at Purnell Swett High School teaching 10th-grade English. Find the full story here.

***

“I spoke to @vincecoakley this morning about last week’s Speaker election and the agreement that we secured. I’m optimistic about what we can accomplish for the American people in this Congress.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-North Carolina 8th Dist., (@RepDanBishop) in a tweet about his part in the election of Kevin McCarthy, R-California, as the Speaker of the House.

***

“Americans gave Republicans the majority because we made a Commitment to America to hold government accountable. The House will soon vote to defund Dems plan to hire 87,000 IRS agents to audit the middle class, and put that money instead towards fixing the broken agency.”

House Republicans (@HouseGOP) in a retweet of @WaysandMeansGOP committing to an election promise.