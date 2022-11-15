To the Editor:

Voting is now over for awhile, thank goodness. Some were winners, some were losers. Although, there are some in our county who would have you vote for a candidate simply due to their race, party affiliation, “Uncle Joe’s friend” or several other silly reasons.

What has happened to what we once knew as patriotism?

Why not find out a little about the person running for any office, and vote accordingly?

Will their time in office benefit my community, my state, this country as a whole?

There are many reasons we should always exercise the privilege of voting, but at no time should we cast our votes simply for a “person like me.”

May God direct those just elected to strive to make our country better than yesterday, and better tommorrow than today. And my God bless America.

Lewis E. Bruce

Lumberton