There was only one thing that could stop me, and it did not.

With a lot of luck, an incredible heart surgeon and exceptionally good genes, I have not died yet, so today I celebrate my 65th birthday. I have grown 53.5 inches and 212 pounds since I arrived on Aug. 26, 1957, at 9:47 a.m., at UNC Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, at the time the home of the NCAA national basketball champions.

I was short, chubby and mostly bald, and since then have only managed to defeat short. As I am fond of saying, I might be old, but I am immature.

As part of today’s celebration, I am writing this column, my gift to you. I am sure you would rather have a gift certificate to Happenings on Elm, but this is free — if you read it online.

I thought living to age 65 was a little bit of a bigger deal than it turned out to be; about 81% of males born in the United States live that long, ranking this country a disappointing 145th out of 197 countries. The 81% is of course an average, and lifestyle choices can nudge the odds for an individual in either direction, so I will simply say my ability to hang in here is a bit more impressive than most men my age.

If I had been born in Lesotho, a country of 2.1 million in Africa, I would really have had something to brag about, as 67% of that country’s residents do not make it to 65, ranking it dead last among countries. That is simply one on a lengthy list of reasons I am glad I was not born in Lesotho, although I hear the scenery is breathtaking.

For females born in the United States, 88% make it to 65, just another metric of their superiority as a gender. If I were braver, I would say this could be explained in part by the fact that men do all the hard work, but doing so might make this birthday my last.

The life expectancy for a male born in the United States is now 75 years and a few months, but that is down about 15 months from 2019, with COVID being the obvious culprit. Once again women rule, with a life expectancy now of 80.5 years, the last five apparently spent blissfully.

There is some better news: Since I have already made it to 65 years old, my life expectancy is now 83 years old, which should make it relatively easy to shoot my age if my back hangs in there, especially now that I have the option of moving up to the senior tees. Mom and Dad are each 88, and the last time I played with my dad, when he was a spry 87, his score was his age inverted. Yep, a 78. True story, and at Bald Head Island where water lurks on 13 holes.

Aging forces a person to confront his own mortality, and while I do not obsess over the fact that the sand in the hourglass is dwindling at what seems like a frenetic pace, I am more conscious than ever that idle time cannot be redeemed.

Time spent waiting for the red light to turn green, the icon to stop spinning, or the customer service representative to finally interrupt that annoying elevator music, I find more annoying than ever. If my math is correct, more than two months of my life has been spent on those three combined.

Birthdays, of course, are just one more thing for the young as the bounty seems to diminish each year. So far, I have received seven cards, more than 200 well-wishes on Facebook, two bags of change as a gag gift from two golfers, one with Favorite Friend status and the other who held that distinction until he arrived all decked out in Dook gear, a $50 gift certificate to Outback, and $390 in donations to the Robeson County Humane Society in a Facebook fundraiser.

If you want to do something nice, I prefer a donation to the Robeson County Humane Society. I do not have everything I need, but I have enough, certainly more than those homeless cats and dogs at the shelter.

