THEY SAID IT

“We are at the deadliest moment of the deadliest drug epidemic in American history,”

State Attorney General Josh Stein, speaking Friday in Robeson County about the national opioid settlement and what Robeson County is doing in the fight against opioid addiction.

***

“What you see is a miracle.”

Carmen Hayes, talking about her husband Paul Hayes, an assistant fire chief of the Allenton Volunteer Fire Department, who was injured after being struck by a vehicle while on duty March 17.

***

“We wanted to start a truck driving program, but to start one, you need to have trucks for students to train on and they are an expensive commodity.”

Eric Freeman, vice president of Workforce Development, Continuing Education and Institutional Services at Robeson Community College talking about Mountaire Farms donation of two trucks to the school at a value of almost $100,000.

***

“This building is the outcome of support from so many. We look forward to holding the ribbon-cutting ceremony to thank Jim and Sally Thomas, our donors and our local and state legislators who all had a hand in making this building a reality.”

UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings celebrating the completion of James A. Thomas Hall, the new home for the School of Business on campus.

****

It’s clear that America has a crisis at our southern border. That’s why my @HouseGOP colleagues and I sent a letter to @SecMayorkas, demanding specific answers on how @DHSgov plans on enforcing our laws and why our nation’s border security has been allowed to deteriorate.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow, (@RepJuliaLetlow) U.S. representative for Louisiana’s 5th congressional district tweeting Tuesday about U.S. immigration issues.

***

“Removing Title 42 would lead to an overwhelming wave of immigration and could ultimately lead to a loss of operational control at the border. Biden and House Democrats’ open border policies created this unnecessary crisis.”

Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn), Colorado’s 5th congressional district, speaking on legislation that may change U.S. immigration policy.