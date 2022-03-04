Dear Commissioners:

Approximately 18 months ago, a good friend and fellow member of the

Robeson County Bar, Marcus W. Williams, e-mailed the leadership and members of the Bar urging our Bar membership to pass a resolution calling for the removal of the Confederate monument that sits directly in front of our courthouse and faces west towards the West 5th Street bridge. Marcus referred to the statue as a “psychological anvil of bigotry”. He wrote that “we, as the Bar, can be the architects that change the history that we inherited. The ideals of fairness, quality and freedom call out for us, this great bar, to undertake meaningful action”. Marcus ended his e-mail with “it’s time for action”.

Soon thereafter, another good friend and fellow Bar member, Angus Thompson, endorsed the removal of the Confederate statue following the murder of George Floyd. I then reached out to both men, who I deeply respect, to let them know that I wholeheartedly agreed with their position.

I then e-mailed each of them and members of the Robeson County Bar saying, “I too, have struggled with this issue and the presence of a Confederate soldier in front of our courthouse and my feelings have intensified of late given the current social environment”. I went on to say that our Bar should address this issue and go on record recommending that the statue be removed from its present location and be relocated. Sadly, time passes much too quickly and quite often more is said than is done. I should have written this letter to you 18 months ago.

Nevertheless, today I write to publicly request that the Robeson County Board of Commissioners vote to remove from the courthouse grounds the Confederate statue that is situated at the very front of our courthouse. So, the obvious question is, why am I calling for the statue to be removed? We all know lawyers love to ask questions. So, I think we must ask not only why should the statue be removed, but also ask why was it constructed and installed in its current location in the first place? Why are there 42 confederate monuments outside North Carolina courthouses across this state, all erected by the Daughters of the Confederacy some 40 years after the Civil War ended in 1865? What was the stated purpose? What was the intended purpose? Why are there no monuments honoring Robesonians who bravely fought and died for OUR United States of America in World War I or World War II on our courthouse grounds?

This past weekend, I decided to take a closer look at the Confederate monument. I observed that the top of the monument is a statue of a Confederate soldier with a rifle at his side. Underneath are the letters “CSA” which stand for The Confederate States of America. Below the letters, is the battle flag of the Confederate Army. The same flag that South Carolina removed from its State House Building following the heinous racial killings at the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston by a young white supremacist. On the rear of the monument, is an engraved picture of a cannon and crossed rifles. The monument has these words inscribed on its base: “Erected under the auspices of the United Daughters of the Confederacy in Loving Memory of the 2000 Confederate soldiers of Robeson County.” Clearly, it is a monument to the Civil War in addition to being a memorial to the Confederate dead.

So why am I calling for the removal of this monument from the very front of our courthouse? It is because this monument, like many statues and monuments that were erected in the early 1900’s, were inspired by the white supremacy campaign that took place in the state of North Carolina.

Make no mistake, the era in which when this statue was erected on our courthouse premises was one of the darkest times involving race relations, equality and justice in our State. Civil War era symbols like the one at the steps of our courthouse are physical reminders that blacks were systematically disadvantaged in our political system, in our justice system and in our society during the Jim Crow and white supremacy days in the early 20th century. It was during this time that the Wilmington Massacre or “The Coup of 1898” occurred when a political party in our state vowed to remove blacks from the political process and violently carried out that pledge. North Carolina history teaches us that white southern Democrats organized and conducted a statewide political and violent “white supremacy campaign to retake power from a coalition of white populists and African American citizens.” All the while, Confederate monuments were being erected on courthouse lawns throughout North Carolina.

Our Confederate statue is truly a symbol, as Marcus so eloquently stated, of a “psychological anvil of bigotry”. Blacks were disenfranchised of their right to vote and juries consisting of whites-only were the norm. The intended purpose of the statues and monuments was to make a bold statement that although the Confederate States of America lost, all-white rule would be the law of the land.

I believe it is incredibly difficult for whites to empathize and appreciate the raw feelings and emotions that our fellow black citizens experience when they see symbols of the Confederacy at the forefront of our halls of justice – our courthouse where everyone is supposed to be treated fairly and equally with dignity and respect. The monument that stands in front of the courthouse on North Court Square in Lumberton is a symbol to our black brothers and sisters of slavery, white supremacy and the disenfranchisement of their sacred rights as an American that were intended to be inalienable.

It is true that we cannot change our history and we should never ignore our history. It is for that very reason that we must remove this statue from the grounds of the halls of justice for Robesonians. One would think that if our county really wanted to honor our fallen ancestors, we would honor the fallen heroes of World War I or World War II who fought to defend the rights of ALL CITIZENS regardless of the color of their skin. It pains me to think that the placement of these monuments in and around our courthouses of North Carolina. It is “often interpreted as a signal that unfair treatment awaits inside.” Do we wish to continue to honor the legacy of white supremacy and the white supremacist movement of late 1800’s and early 1900’s? I certainly hope not. Thank you Rev. Tyrone Watson for having the courage to bring this issue to the forefront again and thank you Marcus and Angus for being great leaders of the Robeson County Bar.

So to you, our elected County Commissioners, I say the time to act is now.

Thank you.

David Ferrell Branch, Jr.

P.S. I recommend that each of you read an article that appeared in the winter edition of the North Carolina State Bar Journal entitled “Confederate Monuments.” It is written by Scott Holmes. I have enclosed a copy for you and I hope it helps you to understand and empathize with our black citizenry on the issue before you.

Also, if you need or want another reason to move the Confederate statue from our courthouse grounds, please know that positioning of the monument greatly impedes foot traffic between the two entrance doors. Social distancing prevents individuals from passing behind the statue unless in single file.