LETTER
To the Editor:
My name is Joseph Gerard Weindel.
I was born Jan. 14, 1981. My hometown is Mantua, New Jersey.
I am the son of Jerry and Karen Weindel. My father was town commissioner and mayor.
I moved to Saint Pauls, North Carolina, when I was 19 years old and have been a resident ever since.
I am a lieutenant on the Saint Pauls Fire Department and have been active with the Fire Department for 19 years.
I am currently on the planning board with the town.
I am a local business owner and entrepreneur.
I feel I would be a good asset to the town and for the people.
Joseph Gerard Weindel
Saint Pauls