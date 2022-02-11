If watching the 2022 Winter Olympics, now starting its second week in Beijing, China, were a competition, I would not sniff a medal. I have been trying to watch the Games, believing that doing so and cheering on Americans while executing one-arm curls – not to be confused with curling, which appears to be bowling on ice — is my patriotic duty. But it is difficult to wrap myself in this flag.

Could be my ADHD, but I think some of the factors that contributed to my ambivalence last year concerning the Summer Olympics are in play again — as well as some fresh ones. In this space last year, I cited my indifference toward the Summer Games by pointing out that the Olympics no longer feature true amateurs, the games were overly commercialized, there were no spectators, and that the Games were on the flipside of the globe, so I knew the winners before seeing them win.

Ditto. Ditto. Ditto. Ditto.

If it is possible to have degrees of ambivalence, mine for the Winter Olympics would be to a higher degree than the Summer Games for two more reasons: I never participated in any of the featured sports, and the Games are being held in China, whose authoritarian government certainly medals in the competition for Word’s Worst.

There are seven sports featured during the Winter Olympics, but as far as I can tell all involve frozen precipitation, which was not readily available during my formative years. I have skied once in my life, and I have never skated on ice, so while I can appreciate the skill of these athletes, I cannot relate to the difficulty of what they are doing.

I was a freshman in college when I went skiing after someone yelled “who wants to go skiing?” and I heard “road trip.” This was my former gangly self who at 6 feet, 1 inch weighed about 140 pounds — I have since defeated being skinny — and the skis maneuvered me more than I did them.

I made it down the beginner’s slope a couple of times, battered, bruised and embarrassed, before deciding to camp out in the bar, where I knew what I was doing. Fairly sure I medaled that day.

Now the closest I have ever come to ice skating would be walking across the brick Quad on the campus at UNC following a frozen precipitation event. Students were often seen dropping like flies, making one believe that there was a sniper stationed on top of the Wilson Library. I only busted my butt once, but it would have been many more except that I made the decision just to skip class if going meant risking a head injury. Class was hard enough.

Then there is the China Syndrome. Although I have no doubt that the Chinese are nice folks, I do not care much their authoritarian and racist government, and it is not only because red is my least favorite color. With the Chinese government, a good philosophy is to believe the worst.

We all know about the Chinese virus, and whether China cooked it up to unleash on the world or it was simply an accident, almost 6 million people have died globally from the disease, including about 900,000 Americans, and there has been no reckoning. China’s lies about the virus have been consistent, delaying the development of vaccines and therapeutics and unnecessarily costing lives.

Then there is the matter of as many as 3 million Muslims being held in containment camps in China for “security purposes.” Did not know that? Well, the reason you do not know is the world has looked away at the atrocities that continue to be committed daily in China.

There is also a slew of human rights that we in this country take for granted – freedom of speech, to assembly, to worship, etc. — that are denied in China. There is other stuff as well, including China being the world’s biggest polluter, as well as a taste for dogs and cats.

This is accommodated by the rest of the world, which gives it all a big yawn. If I thought that NBC would pull back the curtain on some of these atrocities, which is the only way change will be provoked, I might tune in.

But the few times I have stumbled upon the Games, there has been pomp, circumstance as well as propaganda.

When it comes to these Winter Olympics, I will just do as the world does when it comes to China and its sins, and that is to look the other way.

Donnie Douglas is a former executive editor of The Robesonian. Contact him at [email protected]