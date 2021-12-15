Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

THUMBS UP: With just a few days remaining in The Empty Stocking Fund event, big donations have continued to flow in, but more is needed to ensure that 1,306 children in our community enjoy Christmas. Find more information on today’s front page.
THUMBS DOWN: Local COVID-19 cases spiked upward significantly over the Thanksgiving weekend. We’re likely to see another spike as holiday travel brings more people together for Christmas and New Year’s celebrations. Simply put, not enough people have been vaccinated. We echo the urgent pleadings of local health officials to get vaccinated. Find more information at the Robeson County Health Department at 910-671-3200.
THUMBS UP: Robeson County’s agriculture industry, including the many family farm operations, deserves a thumbs up for keeping the ag sector an example to the rest of the state. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension considers the county a state leader in corn, soybean and wheat production. Hog and broiler production also keep local producers in the top 10 of the state’s 100 counties. While other industry sectors such as health care and manufacturing provide more jobs locally, farm production continues to feed families, both locally and around the region.
THUMBS DOWN: Nefarious or not, delaying the upcoming primary elections has broad implications that erode voter confidence. The state’s Supreme Court suspended candidate filing for all offices for the 2022 primary election and pushed back the March election for legislative, congressional and judicial seats to give state courts time to review lawsuits claiming the Republican-controlled legislature illegally gerrymandered some districts.
Sen. Danny Britt Jr. said, “The majority-Democrat NC Supreme Court made a decision in secret to halt all filing for elections and move the primary to May. That’s a stark contrast from how the legislature conducted redistricting.” Britt pointed to a process of drawing legislative districts as “one of the most transparent in the history of North Carolina.”
We urge state and federal officials to expedite any investigation so our constitutionally protected right to vote is not delayed unnecessarily.
THUMBS UP: The Robeson County Administration Center officially opened last week, marking a significant step in providing much needed space for county staff, which inturn will provide better customer services for the residents of Robeson County. Additionally, we’re giving a thumbs up on this project for both repurposing the building, while at the same time honoring the late Hector MacLean.
THUMBS DOWN: Extra law enforcement will be required to work during the holidays. Law enforcement officers will be out in force through Jan. 2 to stop impaired drivers as part of the “Booze It & Lose It” holiday enforcement effort. We ask a lot from our law enforcement, please do your part to give them a quiet holiday season.
THUMBS UP: Gasoline prices dropped slightly in the last few days and are expected to continue a decline as more refineries and distribution systems come back online. The price of other distillates such as kerosene and propane are also expected to see price drops as well — good news as we head into the holidays.
THUMBS DOWN: Guns in schools continue to be a serious concern, both locally and around the country. The Public Schools of Robeson County recently released gun safety tips on its social media page to promote safety on school campuses. We are happy to see local educators working with parents and community leaders, but it’s unfortunate that these conversations have to take place at all. We also acknowledge that this is not a school problem. More must be done with students, parents, educators and local leaders to ensure safety in our schools.
