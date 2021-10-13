THUMBS UP: The family of James E. Wright finally saw some closure during the last few weeks when they learned that Wright’s remains would be returned to his North Carolina home after more than 77 years. Wright, who served in World War II, was one of the latest U.S. soldiers to be identified. He was killed in action in September 1944. Services took place Tuesday in Lumber Bridge.
THUMBS DOWN: The social media app TikTok should be held responsible for allowing users to promote the “Slap a Teacher Challenge.” Social Media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the like must enforce their terms of use when violence is allowed to promulgate on their sites. During the last decade or so, both children and adults have discovered new ways to connect socially, but a call to action promoting violence far exceeds the purpose of any social media app.
THUMBS UP: Last week the Lumberton City Council OK’d necessary steps to move forward with the Interstate 95/Interstate 74 Industrial Park, which has been in the works for a long while. The action is expected to bring the opportunities of jobs as well as much needed tax dollars to the city.
THUMBS DOWN: COVID-19 cases continue to plague our area with health experts pleading with the population to continue to take actions to help stop the spread of this deadly virus. Combine with the launch of flu season, residents are at an even higher risk of getting sick and spreading the diseases. Robeson County as a whole saw a slight decrease in reported COVID-19 cases recently, which tells us that wearing masks and other safeguards are proving their worth.
THUMBS UP: Robeson County ranked 37th out of North Carolina’s 100 counties in a recent study tracking how tourism dollars are spent — including the amount of money spent directly on employment related to tourism. The annual spending report was commissioned by Visit North Carolina to gauge the economic impact of tourism statewide and on local levels. Robeson County’s ranking placing close to the top third of all counties shows that we’re in good company and finding success.
THUMBS DOWN: How has human trafficking continued to be a problem in Lumberton and Robeson County? Last week the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office charged five people connected to human trafficking. This heinous crime, as well as crimes associated with it — drug use, illegal weapons and others — have no place in our communities. Residents should be united in eradicating these kinds of crimes in the neighborhoods where we live.
THUMBS UP: The town of Red Springs deserves recognition for saving a valuable town asset – the Red Springs Rescue Squad. Commissioners approved a motion on Oct. 5 to help the Rescue Squad move forward with its mission of providing residents with first responder access.
THUMBS UP: Local sports teams who have found a way to continue seasonal play deserve a big thumbs up. Coaches, players and others have scheduled make-up games to allow local teams to continue play. Many parents, volunteers and school staff deserve credit for helping our talented young athletes to succeed.
