Quotes of the week

June 7, 2021 Robesonian Opinion 0
<p>“And if they’re not there, we will move on with our budget.”</p> <p>— Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson speaking about a June 15 special budget meeting to hear late requests for funding.</p>

<p>“This award validates the efforts of so many health care professionals throughout our organization who continue to implement processes and procedures to improve the care we provide for our heart patients.”</p> <p>— Lori Dove, UNC Health Southeastern vice president and interim chief operating officer, speaking about UNC Health Southeastern receiving the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award.</p>

<p>“We’re just trying to get back to some since of normalcy. These kids have lost out on a lot and we’re just trying to get them some memories.”</p> <p>— St. Pauls High School Principal Jason Suggs speaking about the school’s pending graduation ceremony.</p>

<p>“Having the national and state designation of being naturally wild and scenic is pretty awesome.”</p> <p>— Lumber River State Park Superintendent Lane Garner speaking about the Lumber River.</p>

