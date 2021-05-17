Quotes of the week

“They haven’t given up, and we haven’t given up.”
— Lumberton Chief of Police Mike McNeill speaking about the family members of people who remain missing in Lumberton and Robeson County.
“The tribe will accept the building. They’ll maintain it.”
— Gary Locklear, a Robeson County attorney, speaking about the Lumbee Tribe taking ownership of a former schoolhouse that dates back to the 1900s from the Public Schools of Robeson County.
“Once we get everything in place and completed the actual construction time for floodgates is about five months.”
— Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne speaking about the project to build a floodgate adjacent to Interstate 95 near VFW Road.
“They’re not related to the murder case, so they will not be tried at the same time. What this does is allow me to manage the cases. That’s the purpose.”
— Former Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt speaking about handling the defense of Dejywan Floyd, who is accused of murder in relation to the March 25 fatal shooting on Interstate 95.
“They haven’t given up, and we haven’t given up.”
— Lumberton Chief of Police Mike McNeill speaking about the family members of people who remain missing in Lumberton and Robeson County.
***
“The tribe will accept the building. They’ll maintain it.”
— Gary Locklear, a Robeson County attorney, speaking about the Lumbee Tribe taking ownership of a former schoolhouse that dates back to the 1900s from the Public Schools of Robeson County.
“Once we get everything in place and completed the actual construction time for floodgates is about five months.”
— Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne speaking about the project to build a floodgate adjacent to Interstate 95 near VFW Road.
***
“They’re not related to the murder case, so they will not be tried at the same time. What this does is allow me to manage the cases. That’s the purpose.”
— Former Robeson County District Attorney Johnson Britt speaking about handling the defense of Dejywan Floyd, who is accused of murder in relation to the March 25 fatal shooting on Interstate 95.