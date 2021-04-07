Dumped dog carcasses a good reason to speak out for responsible animal ownership

It was a year ago today that I walked out of The Robesonian no longer an employee of the newspaper, wondering what would follow a quarter century run as its editor, a gig I will always be thankful for having.

It seems like much longer than that, but I am guessing the last year has dragged along slowly for pretty much everybody, those idled by the pandemic as well as those who worked through it.

I am doing well, and thanks for asking. I work about 35 hours a week, got a couple of writing gigs, and actually find myself busy again. Even mixing in some golf for the first time in a long time.

The tough days, and there are some, are when the to-do list is blank.

I don’t miss the job, which I thought I would, but I do miss the people, which I knew I would. Not just the staff, but the public we served as well as those folks we covered.

I like to think I have been a good former employee, having returned to the Roberts Avenue building a dozen or so times in the interim, determined not to meddle, and complimentary when in the public of the efforts of the skeleton staff that remains. Not many days pass that I don’t get a text or call from someone with a story idea for the newspaper, and I pass them along, and more than a few have come to fruition.

Denise Ward, the publisher of the newspaper, was kind enough to extend an offer to continue writing for the newspaper, which I accepted, and this column appears once a week, on Saturdays, earning me a bit of change and allowing me to empty the trash that is orbiting inside my head.

The other day I was wishing a friend a happy birthday when I asked him if he knew the date of the year on which the fewest babies are born. He correctly answered Feb. 29. So I asked if he knew No. 2, and he was stumped.

Christmas Day, I proclaimed, explaining that doctors don’t schedule C-sections for Dec. 25. He nodded, and I sheepishly said, “I have a lot of useless information in my brain.” He said, “I know, I read your stuff.”

If it were intended as an insult — and I don’t think it was — it wasn’t received as one. I did the heavy lifting for 24 years, and I am quite content to now dabble in the inane.

When he arrives to play golf Sunday morning, we will see if this fella truly reads this column.

When I left The Robesonian, I worried about the newspaper’s future, not because I was irreplaceable, but because a newsroom that had 18 employees in 1996 was now down to about four. I say “about” because in 1996 the newsroom was responsible for paginating — the design of the print product — and now that is handled by another department, so the comparison isn’t apples to apples.

But the point remains: A staff of four is not sufficient to cover a county as large and newsy as is Robeson County, especially when the work includes the additional load of managing a website that did not exist in 1996. Period.

The problem is not unique to The Robesonian. Newsrooms across this country are contracting, and there will be a huge price to pay down the road. It’s one thing to not be able to find out who won the high school soccer match, or to be told of the opening of a local mom-and-pop store, but much more dire is not knowing what local government officials are up to, or where to get a vaccine for a deadly virus.

A less-informed society is going to be more wobbly, especially in a democracy that depends on a vigilant press.

I had a pretty good view of the slow bleed of the newspaper industry, arguing more than once — and unsuccessfully — that gimmicks could not seduce the public into patronizing the product, and that the winning formula would be to double down on efforts to cover local news, which meant working harder and more efficiently. But that had to be coupled with an acceptance that the days when newspapers were printing money — figuratively of course — as well as news would have to be the good old days.

I think The Robesonian understands the value of delivering the news, and I have been proud and pleased to see how well the staff has done that despite the obstacles. The timely coverage on Thursday of the horrific road rage incident on Interstate 95 is just the latest example.

Managing Editor T.C. Hunter, sportswriter Chris Stiles and reporters Tomeka Sinclair and Jessica Horne are doing a terrific and often thankless job, and are worthy of your appreciation and support.

I figured the one-year anniversary of my departure would be a good time to celebrate those left behind who continue to do that hard work. What they do, matters. A lot.