Dumped dog carcasses a good reason to speak out for responsible animal ownership

The howls for justice are growing louder in the case of the remains of 10 dogs found wrapped in trash bags alongside a ditch bank somewhere in Robeson County during Operation Spring Cleaning.
The disturbing discovery was made during a day that should be remembered only for the efforts of residents and personnel from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and fire departments from across the county that resulted in 1,545 trash bags being filled with garbage collected from the sides of county roads — and several refrigerators and stoves and a new 65-inch large-screen TV still in its box.
Again, congratulations to the people who took part in the roadside litter removal effort on March 20.
And condolences to the person, or people, who made the gruesome find.
It’s been more than two weeks since the canine carcasses were found, abandoned and unburied like so much household detritus, on an undisclosed road. Now people are asking why whomever committed this contemptible act haven’t been found. Some voices cry out for justice.
It should be safe to say that no one wants to find the people responsible more than the county’s lone Animal Cruelty investigator and the other members of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. But, let’s be realistic. There’s precious little information with which to launch an investigation.
Ten carcasses were found wrapped in bags. Where does an investigator go from there?
This may sound cruel, but it’s a fact: It’s not as if you can take a paw print or DNA and run it through a national database to determine a dog’s identity and its last owner. No such database exists.
The carcasses were wrapped in trash bags. Trash bags are common items sold at hundreds of stores in Robeson County, alone. They aren’t like firearms and motor vehicles. There are no serial numbers that can be traced back to a dealer who can then pull paperwork to identify the buyer.
Realistically, about all anyone can do is wait for someone to rat out the person responsible or for the person who dumped the carcasses to come forward and confess.
The odds are against either of those scenarios playing out are very slim.
What’s the motivation for snitching in this case? There’s been no reward offered by the seekers of justice. And even if there was, who’s going to risk angering an acquaintance, friend or family member for a few dollars because some dead dogs were tossed along a road.
As for a confession; don’t hold your breath. If this was the case of someone loading the family vehicle and driving away as floodwaters rose around the pen in which dogs were left to fend for themselves, then it’s highly unlikely the person responsible for the undignified disposal of the carcasses is going to suffer an attack of guilt that inspires a confession.
So, sad as it sounds, we may never learn who dumped the dead dogs along the road, or the circumstances of their deaths.
What we can do is reduce the number of dogs in this county by encouraging owners to get their dogs spayed or neutered. That goes for cats, too. Fewer dogs and cats, particularly unwanted ones, reduces the risk of tragedies like the one that led to the bodies of 10 dogs being left next to a ditch.
If voices must be raised in sorrow and anger, let them be added to the chorus crying out for responsible animal ownership.