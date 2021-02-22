Quotes of the week

<p>“The Board of Commissioners and the prospective hire are in agreement with the terms of the contract.”</p> <p>— Fairmont Town Attorney Jessica Scott, speaking about the town hiring Henry “Hank” Raper as town manager.</p>

<p>“The opportunity to develop and promote their own product is exciting. This is a product that potentially they can market one day.”</p> <p>— Robeson Community College President Melissa Singler, speaking about the college’s Battle of the Butts competition.</p>

<p>“Due to the storms occurring nationally, vaccine supplies have ceased to be delivered locally.”</p> <p>— Health Department Director Bill Smith, speaking about COVID-19 vaccine shipments being delayed.</p>

“I’m honored to announce my candidacy for The United States House of Representatives in the 2022 election for the 9th Congressional District.”

— State Rep. Charles Graham, of Lumberton, speaking about his intention to campaign for the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

