As Biden takes oath let us hope for his success and press all elected leaders to work for what’s best for the nation

As today’s edition of The Robesonian hits the streets, the nation prepares to witness President-elect Joe Biden take the oath of office and become the 46th president of the United States of America.
May his presidency be successful in that he holds true to his word to lead and serve all the citizens of America and works to unify a people divided by political strife that arose during a hotly contested presidential election, by protests over racial injustice and, to some degree, by the effects of a pandemic.
But most of all, let us hope, and pray if you like, that the inauguration ceremony is free of violence, verbal and otherwise. The last thing this nation needs is anything remotely resembling what happened at the U.S. Capitol Complex on Jan. 6.
In case you missed it, that’s the day when a bunch of hooligans and thugs decided to storm the Complex for reasons that have become somewhat shrouded beneath accusations and counter-accusations thrown about by members of both major political parties, and by claims and conspiracy theories postulated by various people and groups trying to milk the tragedy, which should be fiercely condemned by all right-thinking Americans, for whatever points they were, and still are, trying to score.
Regardless, the violence left five people dead, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, and dozens injured and accomplished nothing positive.
It is hard to imagine that today’s ceremony will be the target of violence given that Washington, D.C., has been turned into an armed military camp. The inauguration will take place behind miles of new fencing and be guarded by many armed Secret Service agents and Capital Police officers who will be backed up by, as of the last count, about 25,000 National Guard soldiers and hundreds of active duty troops.
A truly sad state of affairs. One that could have been avoided if politicians of all stripes and their allies had turned down the rhetoric of — and let’s just say it — hate for each other before, during and after the election.
So, where has the heated, hateful verbiage of the past year left us? Well, one could say in a nation brimming with fear about the future and led by people who seem to be more interested in stoking the fear for personal and political gain than doing something to ease it.
Let’s hope and pray this is not true.
But, if it is, what can we in Robeson County do about it?
We can tune out the people who use their words and actions to keep the fire high under the boiling pot of political and social disarray. Without an audience, their words hold no power and become little more than the buzzing of gnats.
We can show how mature people who care about this county, state and nation can act in concert for the betterment of all. And we can start doing that by reaching across the political and social divides, shaking hands and committing ourselves to working toward unity and prosperity built on a foundation of mutual respect.
We can communicate to our elected leaders that we demand they sheath their political knives and do what we expect them to do: What’s best for this country and its people, and not what’s best for them.