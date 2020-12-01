Many eyes will be watching new PSRC leader

We all wish Freddie Williamson nothing but success when he assumes the duties of superintendent of the Public Schools of Robeson County.
We also caution him that many eyes, afire with varying motivations, will be watching him carefully. Among them will be parents, school board members and district administrators.
So, we urge Williamson to be alert and tread carefully while navigating an environment populated by supporters, critics, detractors and the odd person who only wants to see him fail and make room for a favored replacement.
The eyes to which he may want to pay particular attention are those of the parents of PSRC’s students. The reason is simple: They’ve watched this movie before, and didn’t like how it ended. They’ve seen too many superintendents get hired and make big promises filled with big words about doing things better, and assure them their children would be lifted to new heights of educational success.
Those parents have watched for years as new titles were attached to the same unsuccessful processes. They’ve borne witness to a parade of adopted teaching programs and curricula that didn’t produce the advertised educational results.
They’ve been promised positive change too many times not to hear new promises as empty words muffled by the fog of their own cynicism.
Williamson’s letter in which he outlined his goals and vision was published in the Saturday edition of The Robesonian. It was filled with positive, uplifting words and phrases like “early foundation for learning,” “empowered to lead,” “trust and transparency,” “reculting” and “trusting relationship with the Board of Education.”
Superintendent Shanita Wooten spoke of her goals and visions in August 2017 when the school board removed the word “interim” from her job title.
“My goal has consistently been to empower students to be autonomous thinkers and socially responsible citizens who are ready to meet the challenges of an ever-challenging global community,” the former assistant superintendent said at the time.
She envisioned reorganizing central office departments to improve effectiveness and operations.
Reminder: The district almost went bankrupt under her watch. It’s unfair to lay all the blame at Wooten’s feet. She was unfortunate enough to be in charge when the effects of two hurricanes in four years precipitated a collapse begun by decades of what some call financial bungling and administrative ineptitude.
Then there are the eyes of school board members, many of whom, past and present, are thought to meddle too much in day-to-day PSRC operations.
In March 2018 Dwayne Smith spoke of unnamed fellow board members “sitting up in the superintendent’s office telling them what to do and not letting them do their jobs.”
“Is there anyone in their right mind who would come here and work in this?” Smith asked.
New members were elected in March, and it’s too early to tell if they can help unite a divided board and stop what has been called micromanagement by many in the community. If they can’t then Williamson’s job will be harder than it needs to be and his desire to serve the students of Robeson County may not be enough to keep him here for long.
Many eyes will be upon him. Let’s hope they aren’t once more turned away in disappointment.