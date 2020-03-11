Power of the people turns out for primary

To the Editor,

The March 3 primary in Robeson County bears witness to the power of the people.

You were informed about candidates like Henry Brewer who will lift Robeson County up along side of Judy Oxendine Sampson, Greg Bullard, Craig Lowry, Terry Locklear, Vonta Leach and Roger Oxendine.

You were dissatisfied with folks like Charles Bullard, Bryan Freeman, John Campbell and Lacy Cummings.

You have embraced the power of your vote and you have utilized and done so as an informed and responsible public.

We have lost an outstanding public servant in Loistine DeFreece. My biggest heartbreak is that in bringing the Lumbee together in Robeson County, I had to publicly abandon my dearly beloved friend for whom I have greatest admiration and esteem.

The people of Robeson County have spoken loudly to existing and future elected officials. It is clear that when orchestrated, Robeson County can put you in office and take you out.

Thank you from the students, families and employees of the Public Schools of Robeson County.

Thank you from the needy and at-risk populations of our county who will be served first by our county commissioners.

Thank you from my heart as I have finally found the way to communicate effectively with the public in achieving shared objectives. Together we achieved 90% of the initiatives we pursued. We are a force to be reckoned with.

God bless you and God bless our beloved Robeson County.

Eric R. Locklear

Fayetteville