Gentry will be positive force for school board

To the Editor,
As a teacher and coach in the former Lumberton City Schools, under the leadership of the late William C. Gay, principal of Lumberton Sr High School, I had the privilege of working with outstanding teachers and coaches, among them the late Alton (Tunney) Brooks, the late Rupert Collins, Terry Tyndall and others. Together we helped shape hundreds of lives. Many of them have gone on to be solid citizens, to raise strong families, have successful careers, and to contribute to their communities.
As I observe the field of candidates for the upcoming School Board election, I am encouraged by what I see. My hope rises for fresh leadership for and commitment to better education for the children of Robeson County.
Among those candidates is William Gentry. As a student-athlete at Lumberton Senior High School, and as an educator and coach himself within our school system, he has demonstrated the attributes of leadership, commitment, intelligence, and compassion that is required to bring our school system to the next level. I have supported him throughout his campaign as we have traveled across the county putting up signs and talking to folks about their concerns and their dreams for the future of education in our county. And as a member of our school board, William will make a positive difference for all of our children.
Finley Read
Lumberton