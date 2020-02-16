Progress on reducing traffic deaths, more work to be done

Recently, the Robeson County Vision Zero task force announced that for the second straight year, the number of roadway deaths had decreased in our county. This is incredible news. For years, Robeson County has ranked worst in the state for overall vehicle crashes and traffic fatalities, and traditional approaches were not having the kind of impact we needed to see that trend change.

So local leaders joined together with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the N.C. Department of Transportation to seek new ways to reach our family, friends and neighbors. Folks from law enforcement, education, the medical community, the faith-based community, first-responders, and so many others, have dedicated their time and energy with a single vision: To change driving behavior and save lives.

In two years, we have seen a more than 20% decrease in roadway deaths.

But we have much more work to do. Because one fatality is one too many.

As we enter our third year, we need to work harder. We need to continue to look for new ways to educate and inform our family, friends and neighbors. We need to bring more people to the table.

Simply put, we need every person in our county to join this effort.

Parents, model safe diving for your children. Children, remind your parents to buckle up. All of us should resist the temptation to look at a phone while driving, and we certainly should never text. No one should ever get behind the wheel, if impaired in any way.

We all know wearing a seat belt is important and that speed limits are there to keep us safe. But, we need to live out these safety practices every day — and every time we get into a vehicle.

Robeson County is a unique and wonderful place, full of some of the greatest people in the world and wonderful institutions.

Let us all dedicate ourselves to ensuring that every one of our family, friends and neighbors travels safely and lives another day.

Thank you to everyone who has helped us so far. If you haven’t been actively involved yet, please consider this an invitation to join us. If you have ideas, we would love to hear them. Become part of the solution with us. Together, we can continue the momentum, continue the progress, and save more lives.

Grady Hunt, a Robeson County native and attorney-at-law, was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the N.C. Board of Transportation in 2017. He serves as chairman of the Robeson County Vision Zero task force.

