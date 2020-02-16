Progress on reducing traffic deaths, more work to be done

For the first time maybe ever, the joint issues of student loan debt and the cost of higher education will be of primary concern in a presidential election.

How these issues will help shape the 2020 election remains to be seen, but a quick review of the numbers makes it easy to understand why these problems have risen to the forefront of national politics.

On the expense of college first, the average four-year private institution costs $41,727 for a single year, while a public school will cost $26,010 for an out-of-state student and $10,691 for an in-state student. In 1997, those single year costs, respectively, were $16,233, $8,840, and $3,168.

In fact, the rate at which tuition has increased is outpacing the inflation rate by at least three times.

Not surprisingly, the impact of this meteoric rise in the cost of higher education has been a growing student loan debt crisis in the United States; currently, there is $1.64 trillion in outstanding student loan debt owed by nearly 45 million student loan borrowers.

Recent student loan borrowers now owe $28,565 in student loan debt; those from North Carolina specifically owe $26,129. For many young Americans, whether they be from the Tar Heel State or not, their student loan debt will linger on long after college, most likely for over a decade. Each month for 10 years or longer, millions of consumers will have to put aside hundreds of dollars specifically to repay their student loans.

This has residual effects on the wider economy, as young Americans will have to hold off on buying houses, starting families, or investing in the market so that they have enough money to live comfortably while still repaying student loan debt.

LendEDU, with the help of Truebill, recently released a comprehensive report that involved the analysis of nearly 150,000 recent student loan payments. The study found that the average monthly student loan payment in this U.S. is $210.73. Seventeen states had an average payment size higher than the nationwide average, while the average student loan payment for 33 states fell below the national average.

North Carolina was one of the states where the average monthly student loan payment fell below the national average. With an average student loan payment of $199.32, North Carolina ranked 40th when ranking all 50 states from highest to lowest student loan payment.

LendEDU and Truebill’s report also included an estimated student loan payoff time for each state and the U.S. as a whole. Nationwide, the average student loan borrower is expected to fully pay off their student loans in 11.30 years; the pay off time in 19 states was shorter than this national average, while it was longer in 31 states.

North Carolina was one of the 19 states with a shorter expected student loan pay off time. In the Tar Heel State, the average student loan borrower is expected to fully pay off their student loans in 10.92 years, which ranked the state 13th when ranking all 50 states from shortest to longest pay off times.

What can be done to lower these numbers so that the burden of student loan debt is significantly less for Americans, and North Carolinians specifically?

The answer, like most things unfortunately, can be found in Washington D.C. and involves bringing down the cost of college so that student loans are not as necessary for college students.

It starts with Congress reauthorizing the Higher Education Act and adding a specific provision that will hold colleges and universities more accountable for outrageous tuition prices. Ideally, the Department of Education would closely monitor both tuition rates and student loan debt levels at each and every higher education institution.

If one school proves to be an outlier, in that the tuition prices at that school are way higher than usual which is leading to attendees of that school to have unusually high student loan debt, that institution should be held accountable by the federal government.

This would mean that institution then has to help student loan borrowers who attended with their student loan repayment. The school and the attendee would become equal partners in repaying the student loan debt that is still owed.

By hitting colleges and universities where it hurts, in their massive pockets, maybe then would they be more hesitant to raise tuition rates, which in turn would lower the need for student loan debt.

For more on the LendEDU and Truebill report, click here: https://lendedu.com/blog/average-student-loan-payment/

