Holmquist is the true conservate in Senate race

February 12, 2020 robesonian Letters, Opinion 0

To the Editor,

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis refuses to debate same-party opponents in the March primary, including Larry Holmquist’s debate challenge from January 13th. NC voters deserve to hear how all NC primary candidates stand on critical conservative issues.

Tillis voted yes to keep spending on autopilot, raise the debt limit and expand federal control of education. His initial opposition to Trump’s emergency declaration to secure funding for the wall was outrageous.

Larry Holmquist will support the president and vote to defend the Constitution, protect Second Amendment rights, repeal Obamacare, advance pro-life legislation, support national defense, advocate for veterans, stop abuse of the FBI/DOJ and cut taxes and spending.

Vote for Holmquist in the March 3rd primary and again on November 3rd in the general election. Help elect Larry Holmquist – NC’s “Consistent Conservative” for U.S. Senate!

Brenda Falls

Greensboro