Gentry the right pick for at-large school board seat

To the Editor,

If you continue to do the same thing over and over and you always get unsatisfactory results, the time has come to change the way you are doing things. Unfortunately, those of us who reside in our county continue to get unsatisfactory results (leadership) from the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education.

As the late Coach Dean Smith stated many years ago, “There is a point in every contest when sitting on the sideline is not an option.”

William Gentry recognizes that the time for sitting on the sidelines is past. He is an at-large candidate for the March 3 school board race. He grew up in Robeson County. He has taught and retired as an educator in Robeson County. He has been both a principal and assistant principal in Robeson County. He and his late wife, Ann Marie, a 30-year educator herself, raised their two children in Robeson County.

William has served as an ordained minister in several Baptist churches in Robeson County. He has served as president of the Kiwanis club of Robeson-Lumberton, having been recognized as Kiwanian of the Year. He has served as president of Robeson County Family Counseling Center.

William cares about our children and our future. He wants to assist the school system navigate through rough waters. He knows today’s children will one day be making decisions that influence our golden years. If today’s students are deprived of a well-balanced education, what will you and I be deprived of 20 to 30 years from now when our everyday life is in their hands? A body of water having no flow of fresh water into it will become stale and devoid of life.

As parents, teachers, administrators and concerned citizens we want vigorous and productive lives for our children. William will bring fresh water into our school board and into our school system. To accomplish that, he needs your vote. Please mark you ballot for William Gentry on March 3 as an at-large candidate for the PSRC Board of Education.

John Rancke

Lumberton