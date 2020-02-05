Duke Energy helps lead solar-power surge in NC

Something very scary happened last week. Very scary.

While on Facebook, I happened upon two YouTube videos, 63 minutes in length when combined, that featured two California doctors who had a different message regarding how to respond to the coronavirus. Perhaps you have seen it. As of Wednesday 5 million people had and the number was growing, but the window to watch it has now been shuttered, at least by YouTube.

I will explain later.

But first, a characterization of their message is needed.

These doctors, using data that is widely available, offered the thesis that continuing the lockdown was no longer the best way to fight the coronavirus. They said in doing so, people are effectively depressing their immune systems, which are actually built by confronting and defeating pathogens, and that the quarantine should apply mostly to older people, those with other maladies that help the virus become a killer.

They argued further that coronavirus is not as lethal as initially advertised by the World Health Organization, which said early that 3.4 people would die for every 100 people who got it. They pointed out that because there are millions and millions of Americans who have had the disease but displayed no symptoms, when they are lumped into the denominator, the kill rate is much lower and — here we go — is probably less than the flu.

They were not critical of this country’s initial response, which was to shutdown, go home, and ride it out. But they pointed out that response was based on models that have since been proven wrong, and that now is the time to change course. They spoke about the collateral damage of the lockdown, lost jobs, suicides, child and spousal abuse, substance abuse, and pointed out that across the country, medical procedures are being delayed or skipped altogether, putting an additional population at risk. Hospitals are closing and health-care workers are being sent home.

It’s OK to disagree, but we should agree that they weren’t in a theater, and they didn’t yell “Fire.” In fact, they presented the information in a news-show format provided by a local ABC affiliate, and reporters were there to challenge them.

They simply offered an informed alternative course forward.

But then YouTube shut it down, saying it violated “community standards” — specifically that they did not bow to the feet of the World Health Organization, which told us early on that the virus did not travel from person to person, masks did not help, and travel bans were unnecessary. Zero for 3.

So if these doctors had challenged those assertions in January through YouTube, providing information that could have saved lives, they would have been silenced.

On this, I want to be clear: YouTube isn’t denying the doctors their First Amendment rights. The doctors have no constitutional right to share their ideas on YouTube — and, as is often the case with the internet, it probably can be found elsewhere on it.

The same was true of The Robesonian during my time as its editor, although we had a very liberal policy in what we allowed on our opinion page. I subscribed to the idea that The Robesonian benefited from being inclusive, and that a buffet of opinions would be more satisfying for our readers.

YouTube feels differently, deciding it should be the arbiter of the information you receive about the virus and how best to combat it. YouTube thinks you are dumb.

Words, you see, are both the dullest and sharpest instrument in a toolbox.

They are dull in the sense that even when wrapped in hate they cannot make you bleed. But dishonest rhetoric does insist on scrutiny from those who consume it. The hope always is that people when confronted with newly assembled words are thoughtful in considering the information.

Words are sharp in the sense that they can bring about necessary change, even more effectively than the sword. This great nation can offer as proof two of mankind’s preeminent accomplishments, the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, which are words that have been arranged by collective genius and foresight.

When an entity like YouTube deems itself the arbiter of what we can and cannot consume, we should all be fearful — and that is not hyperbole. We all are more likely to thrive when the marketplace of ideas expands. But YouTube doesn’t trust you with that information.

I think YouTube would be wise to stick with what it does well, and offer vintage concerts from Led Zeppelin and bloopers. And leave our thinking to us.