Full investigation of Ukraine call is needed

To the Editor,

The GOP I have known and voted for my whole life understands our duty to act as adults in the room on issues that affect the future of the American people. Republicans may not have all the answers. But mostly, we know what is honest, rooted in reality, and, more importantly, the rule of law. Certainly since Watergate.

Lately, the truth that many conservatives are realizing is that our president is not upholding the ideals of our party and our country. His administration violates duties of office with callous indifference. And Mr. Trump expects Republicans to fall in line behind him, regardless.

I have been most appalled by the president’s mishandling of foreign policy matters — especially the Ukraine situation — and his conduct during the Mueller investigation. His power must be checked by other Republicans. They can when hearing testimony in the House of Representatives.

We need Congress to put country first, and carry out a full investigation into the Ukraine phone call and all events related to it. Congress must do its duty to bring forth all of the evidence so the country can move forward.

We cannot repeat Watergate. It will set Republicans back 50 years.

Andy Nilsson

Winston-Salem