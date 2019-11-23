Feds show they again trust Robeson County Sheriff’s Office

When Burnis Wilkins and Matt Scott were campaigning separately in 2018 for Robeson County’s top two law enforcement positions, there was an effort, not necessarily from the candidates themselves, to frame them as oil and vinegar, unable to mix and work together.

Race, as it always is in Robeson County, was part of that effort, but opinions also were formed by the company each candidate kept.

That seems like so long ago.

Truthfully, we wouldn’t trade our county’s sheriff and district attorney for any other pair in the state because both have injected badly needed energy and expertise into their respective offices, and scored achievements that were the result, in large part, of — drum roll please — working together and grabbing the same, not the opposite, end of the rope.

Scott and Wilkins have systematically gone about the task of checking off campaign promises, which helps to identify them for what they really are, law enforcement officers, and not politicians.

The latest box was checked on Thursday with the announcement that Robeson County will once again participate in the federal drug asset forfeiture program, a gaping hole in the local law enforcement wall since 2002, when Operation Tarnished Badge was dominating the headlines. Those are times we prefer not to recollect, but in brief a few bad apples tarnished the whole bunch at the Sheriff’s Office.

Ultimately as many as 22 law enforcement officers would be charged, including the sheriff himself, for a variety of crimes, ranging from misdemeanor TV satellite piracy to major felonies of violence. No longer did the feds trust local law enforcement, so the county was excluded from the federal drug asset forfeiture program, with the feds saying the county should not share in assets that might have been seized outside the law.

Who knew then that almost two decades would pass during which one of the state’s poorest counties, if not the poorest, would not be able to share in crime-fighting assets that have been seized, a punishment made more severe by our stain as one of the top crime-laden counties in North Carolina? Inexplicably, part of the problem appears to be is there was never a determined effort to rejoin the program.

That changed with the election of Wilkins and Scott, whose respective campaigns boasted that they had the credentials to again gain inclusion.

The news is welcome for a practical reason. The Sheriff’s Office once again will enjoy assets that can be used for training and equipment, assets that office would otherwise have to do without, or collect by handing the bill to local property owners. There is no way to know how much the county could benefit, but we will go with immeasurably when it comes to the Sheriff’s Office’s ability to fight crime.

But there is another benefit and it, as well, cannot be properly measured. Federal law enforcement, with Thursday’s announcement, has essentially said it once again trusts the Sheriff’s Office to stay within the boundaries of the law. That confidence is a well-earned commodity, one that the Sheriff’s Office should be able to parlay into a more effective agenda.

Federal law enforcement has demonstrated that its trust is earned, not given, and that should also be true among the Robeson County residents served by the Sheriff’s and District Attorney’s offices. Thursday, some lost ground was reclaimed.