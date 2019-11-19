Music unites Red Springs, Purnell Swett bands

To the Editor,
I wanted to pass on some positive information about our Public Schools of Robeson County family. With recent school closings and consolidations, I feel our schools need some positive press to enlighten the public about the perseverance and awesomeness of our students.
On Nov. 14, the Purnell Swett High School Band went to the Red Springs High School playoff game to collaborate in their football performance. Red Springs High School band director invited Purnell Swett Mighty Marching Rams to play in the game alongside the Marching Inferno (Red Springs High School Band) to cheer the football team to victory.
The band director of the Red Springs Marching Inferno is Pam Carlson, former band director of South Robeson High School. With the closing of South Robeson High School this school year, Ms. Carlson made the move to Red Springs. Last night, a few of her former band students, now a part of Purnell Swett Mighty Marching Rams, played once again under Ms. Carlson’s direction.
Music brings people together. This collaboration demonstrates the importance of band programs in our schools. Not only does band teach musical skills, but leadership, cooperation, collaboration, teamwork, respect, and responsibility. The students reflected on this experience in a positive way; many said that memories created will last a lifetime.
Mr. Chris McIntyre, director of the Purnell Swett Mighty Marching Rams, challenges his students on a daily basis to collaborate with their musical peers and create friendships and bonds through their music. Mr. McIntyre works hard to create positive connections with all of the high school band in the area.
Danielle Sabol
Pembroke Middle School
Band director