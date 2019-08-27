Trash man brightens young boy’s birthday

To the Editor,

As we approach the end of the year, our representatives in Raleigh have yet to pass a budget. Where is the outrage? All across our great state, local governments and agencies of all types are trying to do the best they can while folks in Raleigh write public letters blaming each other for not being able to pass a budget instead of doing their jobs.

I am a public high school teacher in the Charlotte area in my 11th year on the job. A second career for me, partially motivated by the economic downturn in 2008. We are approaching the end of our first semester of the 2019-2020 school year. Almost half of our school year is complete. And like every school system in the state, our leadership is working without a concrete budget. Many things have been promised. Nothing has been delivered.

We are divided. Our counties, our states, our nation. That doesn’t mean you pick up your marbles and go home. You were elected to do a job. You swore an oath to the people of this state, and not just the ones lining your re-election coffers.

As Thomas Paine famously said, “Lead, follow or get out of the way.”Our representatives in Raleigh have demonstrated that they are not capable of the first two. It is up to us to get them out of the way. It is time to send them home, permanently, all of them.

If I performed at their level, in my classroom, I would be sent packing. Oh, sorry Mr. Principal, I haven’t done my lessons plans yet. Yes, I know the semester is almost over. I’ve just been winging it. Besides, it’s winter break. I’ll see you next year! I am held accountable to 27 different standards as a licensed teacher in North Carolina. Our legislators can’t even complete one task.

And you, Mr. Editor, where have you been? Where are the scathing editorials on the shameful performance of our “leaders” in Raleigh? You have an important job to do. You are letting us down too. It is past time to turn up the heat. Write, call, email your representative today! Tell them to lead, follow or get out of the way.

Cary J Gluf

Concord